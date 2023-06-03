“I could not go back”: Kristen Doute dishes on her Vanderpump Rules plans after her recent appearance in season 10 finale

Vanderpump Rules former star Kristen Doute recently made a return in the season 10 finale after Tom Sandoval's affair. Despite her reappearance, Kristen has made it clear she has no intentions of returning to the show.

In a candid interview on the Good Guys podcast, Kristen revealed:

"I am so happy I'm not on that show, and I would not ever go back to that show other than the capacity that I did this season, which was one quick scene."

Kristen Doute dated Tom Sandoval from 2007 to 2013, who alleged the restaurateur was having an affair with 'Miami Girl' aka Annemarie Maldonado while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. In the podcast, Kristen clarified she was asked to do so by the producers, which made her feel manipulated, adding to the reasons she didn't want to return to Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen Doute claims she felt manipulated by the Vanderpump Rules' producers

One of the highlights from the Good Guys podcast was Kristen Doute's revelation about the infamous 'Miami Girl' incident during Vanderpump Rules season 3. Fans witnessed Kristen setting up Tom Sandoval to be confronted by Miami Girl for having an affair with her behind his girlfriend's back.

However, Kristen Doute claims that the producers manipulated her into creating this storyline. She disclosed:

“Why I was so angry at that time was because I had a call time to be at SUR for this Miami girl to come in. I was not on the clock. I was there as a patron."

She explained further,

“Everyone knew, like meaning production and Lisa [Vanderpump]. [They] knew that this girl was coming in to confront Tom Sandoval, and it was going to get real messy.”

Although Kristen had been a long-standing cast member of the Vanderpump Rules cast, she, along with Stassi Schroeder, was fired from the show due to allegations of racist behavior toward their co-star, Faith Stowers.

Bravo and Evolution Media released a statement confirming their departure, stating that they would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. Since then, Kristen has distanced herself from the show and expressed her disinterest in returning to the drama.

She voiced her concerns:

“I could not go back to a show that would treat me like a little kid that needed to ask for a hall pass to go the bathroom, or try to like, manipulate my life or manipulate my conversations, as we can see in the season that I got fired from SUR.”

The reason behind Kristen's return to Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute became closer as friends as the latter showed support during the former's breakup with Tom Sandoval. Ariana expressed her frustration, acknowledging that Tom's infidelity during their relationship mirrored his actions when he cheated on Kristen Doute with Ariana in Season 2.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kristen Doute revealed that she sought Ariana's approval before committing to coming back on the season 10 finale. Kristen said:

“I asked Ariana if she really, really wanted me to do it, and she said yes. So I did.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 ends with the final part of the reunion on Wednesday, June 7 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

