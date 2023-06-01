“YOU JUST SAID THAT OUT LOUD”: Vanderpump Rules fans shocked with Raquel Leviss’ “stories straight” statement regarding Tom Sandoval affair

Bravo aired the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 on Wednesday, featuring the continuation of the cast members bashing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for their affair. The episode also showed a one-on-one interview of Raquel with host Andy Cohen who didn’t have to push her to spill the beans. The model voluntarily admitted to planning and plotting with Sandoval about their affair timeline before telling it to Ariana Madix.
Raquel claimed that she and Sandoval wanted to “get their stories straight” and then tell Ariana about their affair. Vanderpump Rules fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on Raquel’s statement and mentioned that she implied that the two would have lied to Ariana about the timeline.
For those unversed, Sandoval cheated on his longtime committed relationship with Ariana Madix by having a secret affair with Raquel Leviss. The Scandoval came out in the open in March and the drama was featured in the season 10 finale episode.
Fans claimed that Raquel Leviss lied to Ariana Madix about the affair timeline
In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2, Andy Cohen took a one-on-one interview with Raquel Leviss. He asked about the conversation between her and Ariana Madix when the latter confronted her after finding out the truth.
Raquel responded:
“It was a lot of pain that I felt from her. She begged me to tell her when it all happened. And, at this point, we were going to tell her. We just wanted to get our stories straight, basically because he felt like it would hurt her if she knew how long this has been going on.”
Fans claimed that Raquel and Tom Sandoval were going to lie to Ariana about their affair timeline. Take a look at Twitter users’ reactions:
In last week’s one-on-one interview with Ariana Madix, she told Bravo host Andy Cohen that Tom Sandoval used to coach her when he did the same thing with Kristen Doute.
For those unaware, Sandoval was in a committed relationship with Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen before Ariana. The alum later accused the TomTom co-owner of cheating on her with Ariana.
In the interview, Ariana mentioned that Sandoval coached Rachel (Raquel) as he did with her. When Andy asked the actress what was Sandoval coaching Raquel Leviss about, she said:
“How to get their lies right, how to get their stories right, their spin or whatever it is. Because if they don’t have like matching answers…”
The Part-2 of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion showed Sandoval arguing with one of the producers to leave him and Raquel alone for some time. He told the producer that he and Raquel wanted to get their stories straight and were not comfortable doing that in front of cameras.
Did Raquel Leviss join the cast in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2?
Bravo had to keep Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss 100 yards apart due to a temporary restraining order. Raquel had filed a restraining order against her co-star, accusing her of punching her after finding out about the affair.
Hence, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion consisted of two seating charts, where the first half was attended by Scheana, and in the final segment, Raquel joined.
Scheana left towards the end of Part-2, while Raquel appeared on the set and greeted only Andy Cohen. Her segment will be featured in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3, which will air on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.
Viewers can tune in to Peacock for recaps and never-seen-before clips of the season 10 reunion.