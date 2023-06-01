“YOU JUST SAID THAT OUT LOUD”: Vanderpump Rules fans shocked with Raquel Leviss’ “stories straight” statement regarding Tom Sandoval affair

Bravo aired the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 on Wednesday, featuring the continuation of the cast members bashing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for their affair. The episode also showed a one-on-one interview of Raquel with host Andy Cohen who didn’t have to push her to spill the beans. The model voluntarily admitted to planning and plotting with Sandoval about their affair timeline before telling it to Ariana Madix.

Raquel claimed that she and Sandoval wanted to “get their stories straight” and then tell Ariana about their affair. Vanderpump Rules fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on Raquel’s statement and mentioned that she implied that the two would have lied to Ariana about the timeline.

Great Lakes Ame @JuneJuneAme "We were going to tell her. We just wanted to get our story straight." GIRL. YOU JUST SAID THAT OUT LOUD. #PumpRules "We were going to tell her. We just wanted to get our story straight." GIRL. YOU JUST SAID THAT OUT LOUD. #PumpRules https://t.co/L60WyRtATv

For those unversed, Sandoval cheated on his longtime committed relationship with Ariana Madix by having a secret affair with Raquel Leviss. The Scandoval came out in the open in March and the drama was featured in the season 10 finale episode.

Fans claimed that Raquel Leviss lied to Ariana Madix about the affair timeline

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #PumpRules So Sandoval and Raquel’s version of “telling the truth” was actually to make up more lies so they could manipulate the situation to lessen the backlash? They were gonna tell Ariana the affair happened for a shorter period bc they “didn’t want to hurt her more” WOW So Sandoval and Raquel’s version of “telling the truth” was actually to make up more lies so they could manipulate the situation to lessen the backlash? They were gonna tell Ariana the affair happened for a shorter period bc they “didn’t want to hurt her more” WOW 😰 #PumpRules https://t.co/0UGEiRAt8N

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2, Andy Cohen took a one-on-one interview with Raquel Leviss. He asked about the conversation between her and Ariana Madix when the latter confronted her after finding out the truth.

Raquel responded:

“It was a lot of pain that I felt from her. She begged me to tell her when it all happened. And, at this point, we were going to tell her. We just wanted to get our stories straight, basically because he felt like it would hurt her if she knew how long this has been going on.”

Fans claimed that Raquel and Tom Sandoval were going to lie to Ariana about their affair timeline. Take a look at Twitter users’ reactions:

MARISA @MarisaSpice1985 She legit said “so we can get our stories straight” and Andy pressed her because she couldn’t have possibly meant that and she doubled down by saying they were going to lie about how long it’s been going on. Rachel reached a new level of stupid #pumprules #pumprules reunion She legit said “so we can get our stories straight” and Andy pressed her because she couldn’t have possibly meant that and she doubled down by saying they were going to lie about how long it’s been going on. Rachel reached a new level of stupid #pumprules #pumprulesreunion

🌺 @KiranScarboroug #PUMPRULES You dont need to get a story straight that is such a lie right there. The truth speaks for itself 2/2 #pumprulesreunion You dont need to get a story straight that is such a lie right there. The truth speaks for itself 2/2 #pumprulesreunion #PUMPRULES

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#pumprules "We wanted to get our stories straight." So we're going to lie. Like all cheaters do. "We wanted to get our stories straight." So we're going to lie. Like all cheaters do. #pumprules

s @indiiindii_ by getting their story straight they were going to LIE #PumpRules by getting their story straight they were going to LIE #PumpRules

IWedFred @IWedFred



#VanderpumpRules #PumpRules Rachel to Andy: "We were going to tell her but we wanted to get our stories straight first." #PumpRules Reunion Rachel to Andy: "We were going to tell her but we wanted to get our stories straight first."#VanderpumpRules #PumpRules #PumpRulesReunion https://t.co/9llYTuAoNH

New Amerykah @TigerSparks31

Raquel said the quiet part out loud.

#PumpRules Not "we wanted to get our story straight"Raquel said the quiet part out loud. Not "we wanted to get our story straight" 😭Raquel said the quiet part out loud.#PumpRules

Bridget @bridgec17 In about 3.5 minutes in her one-in-one, Raquel said she had blamed Ariana, that Tom wanted to lie about the duration of their affair, and that they got their “stories straight” for the reunion. Andy didn’t even have to work for all of that either. #PUMPRULES In about 3.5 minutes in her one-in-one, Raquel said she had blamed Ariana, that Tom wanted to lie about the duration of their affair, and that they got their “stories straight” for the reunion. Andy didn’t even have to work for all of that either. #PUMPRULES

In last week’s one-on-one interview with Ariana Madix, she told Bravo host Andy Cohen that Tom Sandoval used to coach her when he did the same thing with Kristen Doute.

For those unaware, Sandoval was in a committed relationship with Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen before Ariana. The alum later accused the TomTom co-owner of cheating on her with Ariana.

NYC Strong @_happilyMarreed



And people feel sorry for you……



ARIANA…… so Sandoval coached you on “how to lie to Kristen, he told you “YOU NEED TO GET YOUR STORIES STRAIGHT” you were an accomplice to hurting women too”And people feel sorry for you…… #PumpRules ARIANA…… so Sandoval coached you on “how to lie to Kristen, he told you “YOU NEED TO GET YOUR STORIES STRAIGHT” you were an accomplice to hurting women too”And people feel sorry for you……#PumpRules https://t.co/dLqyLs9ilJ

In the interview, Ariana mentioned that Sandoval coached Rachel (Raquel) as he did with her. When Andy asked the actress what was Sandoval coaching Raquel Leviss about, she said:

“How to get their lies right, how to get their stories right, their spin or whatever it is. Because if they don’t have like matching answers…”

The Part-2 of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion showed Sandoval arguing with one of the producers to leave him and Raquel alone for some time. He told the producer that he and Raquel wanted to get their stories straight and were not comfortable doing that in front of cameras.

Did Raquel Leviss join the cast in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2?

Bravo had to keep Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss 100 yards apart due to a temporary restraining order. Raquel had filed a restraining order against her co-star, accusing her of punching her after finding out about the affair.

Hence, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion consisted of two seating charts, where the first half was attended by Scheana, and in the final segment, Raquel joined.

Scheana left towards the end of Part-2, while Raquel appeared on the set and greeted only Andy Cohen. Her segment will be featured in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3, which will air on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Viewers can tune in to Peacock for recaps and never-seen-before clips of the season 10 reunion.

Poll : 0 votes