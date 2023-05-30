Fact Check: Is Raquel Leviss pregnant? Scheana Shay debunks Vanderpump Rules star’s pregnancy rumors

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was recently rumored to be pregnant. Neither the former pageant’s representative nor Tom Sandoval addressed the rumors, however, co-star Scheana Shay recently shared her opinion on the topic. Scheana and Raquel used to be close friends, but post the Scandoval drama, they parted ways.

Debunking Raquel’s pregnancy rumors, she said:

“That’s the rumor going around. I personally don’t think so.”

Scheana addressed the speculations in an episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show; she and her husband Brock Davies appeared in the podcast to talk about Vanderpump Rules controversies.

Scheana Shay revealed Raquel Leviss’ parents might not allow her Vanderpump Rules return

Vanderpump Rules season 10 has ended and fans wondered whether all the cast members would return to season 11. While talking to The Kyle & Jackie O Show podcast hosts, Scheana Shay revealed that Raquel Leviss’ parents might not allow her to continue the Bravo show:

“I have a feeling her family’s not gonna allow her to come back. From what I’ve heard, her family just said when this wasn’t, you know, kinda working in her favor, they didn’t want her to continue to be a part of it.”

When the podcast hosts asked her whether Raquel would agree to whatever her parents would tell her to do, Scheana said yes.

The singer stated:

“She filed a restraining order, not from anything that she thought of herself.”

For those unaware, Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana, claiming the latter punched her. The singer recently clarified that she didn’t punch her, but pushed her after learning about Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s affair.

Shedding light on others, Scheana also mentioned that all the cast members want to return to Vanderpump Rules for season 11. She added that she didn’t keep in touch with Raquel post 'Scandoval' and had no idea where she was.

Scheana stated:

“I don’t know where she is right now. I don’t know what’s going on with her. So that’s just a feeling I have, is that she’s not coming back. But honestly, I don’t know. I didn’t think she would show up to the reunion, and she did.”

However, Scheana teased a bombshell reunion part 3, mentioning that a big revelation is set to unfold in the final reunion episode, related to Raquel Leviss. As the podcast hosts guessed whether the big secret was Raquel’s pregnancy, Scheana stated that she didn’t think so.

VPR executive producer was the first one to address Raquel Leviss’ pregnancy rumors

Raquel Leviss’ pregnancy rumors started days after she reportedly checked into a mental health facility. The model went to seek treatment after completing the filming of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Netizens speculated that she didn’t check into a facility but was at home with her family as she was pregnant. The first person to debunk the rumors was Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin, who said:

“She’s not pregnant by the way.”

He added:

“We’ve gotten good reports back from her team — who are taking care of her — and from her family as well. I think it’s a good thing for her to take a minute down and sort of assess where she is.”

A few days ago, Raquel grabbed headlines when news came out that her family contacted the FBI as they were receiving death threats online. Recently, Tom Sandoval was snapped at a flight to Pittsburg as he was on a call where his phone’s display had Raquel’s name.

A lot of speculations have surrounded the Scandoval drama, however, many doubts will be cleared in the upcoming two episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Part-2 will air on Wednesday, May 31, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes