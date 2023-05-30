“Look at this clown”: Lala Kent joins Vanderpump Rules fans in slamming Tom Sandoval for calling up Raquel Leviss on plane

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval seems to constantly find himself embroiled in controversy/drama of some sort or another. He recently made headlines for a photo taken on a plane. In the photo, he was seen on a call, with the phone screen displaying Raquel Leviss’ name. Sandoval’s face was not visible in the picture but his white nail polish was the giveaway.

Netizens slammed him as they felt that the photo was staged. As fans criticized Sandoval on social media, his co-star Lala Kent joined them and called him a “clown.”

Posting the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote:

“Look at this clown checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f*cked up and b*ng his Side Chicks.”

Lala Kent slammed Tom Sandoval for the plane photo (Image via lalakent/Instagram)

Sandoval was spotted on a flight to Pittsburg on Sunday. He shared on his IG story that he came to the place for a sold-out concert with his band.

Netizens claim that Tom Sandoval’s plane photo looks “staged”

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was recently snapped on a flight to Pittsburg, where his face was towards the window, but his white nail-polished fingers were visible.

While his right hand was over his ears, his left hand was holding the phone in such a way that the screen was easily visible. It displayed Raquel Leviss’ name.

Apart from Lala Kent slamming Sandoval for the photo, netizens also had a field day criticizing the same. Many questioned how he was talking to Raquel over the phone when she was at a mental health facility where such devices were not allowed.

Dee Sherman @mrs_shermy @queensofbravo I thought he had said that they took her phone and that she wasn’t allowed visitors or contact with anyone not in the facility she was in?🤷🏻‍♀️ @queensofbravo I thought he had said that they took her phone and that she wasn’t allowed visitors or contact with anyone not in the facility she was in?🤷🏻‍♀️

Fans also claimed that the whole thing seemed "staged" and accused Tom Sandoval of changing some caller’s name to Raquel for gaining sympathy. The photo, shared by the Twitter handles of TMZ and Queens of Bravo, raked in a flurry of responses.

Mrs. Odie @MrsOdie2 @TracyYerden @TMZ He could literally be talking to anyone and temporarily changed that person's contact info to say "Raquel Leviss." I don't believe anything this ding-dong does is authentic. He's holding the phone out so it can be easily photographed. He's trolling for the paps. Sandoval's a LIAR @TracyYerden @TMZ He could literally be talking to anyone and temporarily changed that person's contact info to say "Raquel Leviss." I don't believe anything this ding-dong does is authentic. He's holding the phone out so it can be easily photographed. He's trolling for the paps. Sandoval's a LIAR

Cita WatchestoomuchBravo @RHONYCita @queensofbravo He said “let me go ahead and position the phone and my fresh manicure for this candid photo I’m sure no one is taking.” @queensofbravo He said “let me go ahead and position the phone and my fresh manicure for this candid photo I’m sure no one is taking.” 😉

Netizens also expressed their opinion in the comment section of multiple Instagram posts about Sandoval’s plane photo.

Netizens react to Sandoval's plane photo (Image via Instagram)

Media reports suggest that the person who took the photo didn’t realize that Sandoval was talking to Raquel. The passenger stated that the TomTom cofounder was trying to speak in minimal volume but his voice was pretty recognizable. The only words the traveler reportedly heard were, “f*cking Pittsburg.”

A few days ago, speculations were rife that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had broken up. He was also linked to several ladies, but later denied all the dating rumors.

Meanwhile, the two will be seen at the receiving end of the other cast members' wrath at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2.

When will Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 air?

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion premiered last week, and this Wednesday, it will air the second part.

The official synopsis reads:

“The Season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship.”

It continues:

“The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.”

The cast members who will join the Part-2 reunion include Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, and Scheana Shay. Towards the end of the episode, Scheana will leave and Raquel Leviss will take her place.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 will air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

