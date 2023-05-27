“Omg this is so cringe”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Tom Sandoval for losing calm over his white nail polish criticism

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has become one of the headline-grabbers in the reality TV industry. Apart from his cheating scandal, he has recently grabbed attention for calling out a wellness resort and also berating a journalist. He even took to his Instagram stories and criticized a Glamour magazine reporter’s article, which was a troll piece on his white nail polish.

Netizens were surprised to see Sandoval’s extreme reaction to the article. They stated that he was not bothered about his image during his cheating scandal, but found an article on nail polish insulting.

satchel maloney @1_800_boys_lie Omg this is so cringe. Tom Sandoval attacks a journalist after being completely triggered by Glamour Magazine dissing his white nail polish #PumpRules #PumpRules Reunion Omg this is so cringe. Tom Sandoval attacks a journalist after being completely triggered by Glamour Magazine dissing his white nail polish #PumpRules #PumpRulesReunion https://t.co/UmblX0mhdr

For those unversed, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. The former couple were in a serious relationship for over nine years and were living together in a house they both shared. In light of the affair being revealed, the two have now broken up.

Fans call out Tom Sandoval for being more upset over nail polish criticism than cheating on Ariana

Tom Sandoval's Instagram story screenshots (Image via tomsandoval1/Instagram)

Since the affair came out in the open, Tom Sandoval has received a lot of flak on social media. His recent Instagram stories bashing a journalist didn’t gain him any sympathy from Vanderpump Rules fans.

Twitter users slammed him for being more upset over nail polish criticism than cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Ashley @amw76548 Tom Sandoval being more upset about someone calling out his white nail polish than cheating on his girlfriend of a decade is telling Tom Sandoval being more upset about someone calling out his white nail polish than cheating on his girlfriend of a decade is telling

Nessa @nessapr08 Of all the things that have been said about him, Tom Sandoval is having a meltdown over Glamour magazine saying he ruined white nail polish for everyone 🤣🤣🤣 Of all the things that have been said about him, Tom Sandoval is having a meltdown over Glamour magazine saying he ruined white nail polish for everyone 🤣🤣🤣

noa struggle tweets @thenoasletter tom sandoval making three ig stories bullying steph mcneal because she said his white nail polish was ugly lmao tom sandoval making three ig stories bullying steph mcneal because she said his white nail polish was ugly lmao

alltootreacherous @greenbluepur Tom Sandoval berating a female journalist for saying he ruined white nail polish is literally all you need to know about him. #Scandoval Tom Sandoval berating a female journalist for saying he ruined white nail polish is literally all you need to know about him. #Scandoval

Hunter (Taylor's Version)(Sad Girl Autumn Version) @vivelacomtesse Tom Sandoval when someone mocks his nail polish as if he hasn't left a path of destruction Tom Sandoval when someone mocks his nail polish as if he hasn't left a path of destruction https://t.co/ArNUe3MWyA

anne 😈 @Annee231_ Tom Sandoval is attacking a lady GLAMOUR MAG journalist on IG about nail polish. Men are sooooooo silly. Tom Sandoval is attacking a lady GLAMOUR MAG journalist on IG about nail polish. Men are sooooooo silly.

𝔩𝔢 𝔥𝔬𝔪𝔪𝔢 𝔳𝔞𝔪𝔭 ❤️‍🔥 @Theonlyroman1 Tom Sandoval is more loyal to his white nail polish than anyone he dates Tom Sandoval is more loyal to his white nail polish than anyone he dates

Twitterati trolled Tom Sandoval's white nail polish as well.

Career-Obsessed Banshee @edenwillow The white nail polish industry should sue Tom Sandoval it’s a red flag now #pumprulesreunion The white nail polish industry should sue Tom Sandoval it’s a red flag now #pumprulesreunion

Melissa @melbeefheart Tom Sandoval ruined white nail polish for this generation Tom Sandoval ruined white nail polish for this generation

What exactly did Tom Sandoval write?

The Vanderpump Rules star dragged the Glamour magazine reporter over an article titled, Tom Sandoval Has Ruined White Nail Polish for Everyone. He posted the piece’s screenshot in his Instagram story and wrote:

“So Sorry. Nothing I wear seams [sic] to ever look good on [trolls]. @glamourmag At least have the courage to @ me if ur gonna talk s**t. I thought ur mag was about being positive & glamorous, not trashy? Also what happened when I wear all the colors at Michigan PRIDE shows? I’d invite u, but unfortunately, we’re all sold out.”

He further took a screenshot of the journalist’s IG profile, posted it on his IG story, and wrote:

“With writing such a disgusting, trashy, hateful, & bias article, how can u dare call urself a journalist? ‘Rein of terror’? I’m a human being, and u don’t know me. @glamourmagzine when did u start putting out such vicious, personal blind hatred towards someone on ur platform? Its this the kind of trashy, bullying rhetoric u want to represent u want to represent? I’m just shocked… I thought ur company was better.”

Sandoval seemed pretty angry at the article and the journalist, as his next IG story was a screenshot of a journalist’s job description. He called out the reporter and asked her to print out the definition and carry it in her wallet.

This is not the first time he has called out someone on social media for tarnishing his image. He once slammed the Miraval Resort & Spa for claiming that he and Raquel Leviss stayed there. He pointed out that he went to the wellness resort alone to work on his mental health.

At the time, he received criticism from fans for asking the resort manager to take some accountability when he himself never did, referring to him taking accountability for cheating on Ariana Madix.

In the latest reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Ariana and her supporting co-stars bashed Tom Sandoval for his actions. They slammed him and Raquel Leviss for betraying the group’s trust.

The reunion consists of three episodes. Thus, the remaining two will air in the coming weeks. Vanderpump Rules airs a new episode on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

