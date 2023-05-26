Did Tom Sandoval start “open relationship” rumor? Vanderpump Rules fans’ reaction explored as Scheana Shay makes bombshell revelation

Peacock exclusively released the uncensored version of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1 in its Pumped Up Edition. It included bombshell revelations that were not part of the episode which aired on Bravo on Wednesday. In the uncensored reunion episode, Scheana Shay revealed that Tom Sandoval allegedly started the “open relationship” rumor.

She said:

“Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella last April by Sandoval that they were in an open relationship.”

Scheana accused Sandoval of wooing Raquel by manipulating the latter and stating that he and Ariana Madix were in an open relationship.

“Loving this extended version”: Fans reacted to Scheana Shay’s claims in Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition

In Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition, the uncensored reunion episode was aired on Peacock. In the episode, Scheana Shay claimed that Tom Sandoval told Raquel Leviss at Coachella 2022 that he and Ariana Maxi’s relationship was open.

The singer further stated that he started flirting with Raquel from last year itself. Although Sandoval denied all the claims and allegations, Ariana believed Scheana, as shown in the uncensored version of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Netizens enjoyed the extended version and were shocked by Scheana’s bombshell revelation. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Sarah @sealy_sarah loving this extended version This coachella hot tub open relationship partloving this extended version #pumprules This coachella hot tub open relationship part 😳 loving this extended version #pumprules

Geraldine @CountessGPS him & for sure the affair started then With Scheana saying in the extended cut that Sandoval told Rachel he was in an open relationship in April, the Rachel kissing a Tom at Coachella washim & for sure the affair started then #PumpRules With Scheana saying in the extended cut that Sandoval told Rachel he was in an open relationship in April, the Rachel kissing a Tom at Coachella was 💯 him & for sure the affair started then #PumpRules

Tiffany @tiffanyglitters Of course the open relationship rumor came from Sandoval and he would try to deny it #PumpRules Of course the open relationship rumor came from Sandoval and he would try to deny it #PumpRules

Bren @BookishBren Actually, Ariana brings it up because Scheana told her in the scene at Ariana's house on the extra episode after the breakup. Then Scheana verifies it. Sandoval told Rachel at Coachella, after Ariana went to sleep, that Sandoval and A were in an open relationship. #PumpRules Actually, Ariana brings it up because Scheana told her in the scene at Ariana's house on the extra episode after the breakup. Then Scheana verifies it. Sandoval told Rachel at Coachella, after Ariana went to sleep, that Sandoval and A were in an open relationship. #PumpRules

Reviewcentalk @reviewcentalk You gotta look at the date stamp on everything. Tom acting like he spoke to the producers about them not being open about their relationship drama as a “gotcha” on Ariana but he was already sleeping with Raquel so all that is was creating an alibi/excuse. #PUMPRULES You gotta look at the date stamp on everything. Tom acting like he spoke to the producers about them not being open about their relationship drama as a “gotcha” on Ariana but he was already sleeping with Raquel so all that is was creating an alibi/excuse. #PUMPRULES

The Low Budget Podcast @lowbudgetpod Why did they cut out of the main episode that S*ndoval was coming on to Raquel in APRIL at Coachella and told her that he and Ariana were open?! #PumpRules Why did they cut out of the main episode that S*ndoval was coming on to Raquel in APRIL at Coachella and told her that he and Ariana were open?! #PumpRules https://t.co/CoR4tLZ91W

RealityFanNH @CherylR79461122 I do think there is a possibility for redemption for Raquel if (she isn't an actual psychoath) and she denounces Tom. He knew she wasn't bright and he told her they were in an open relationship and fed her ego #PumpRules I do think there is a possibility for redemption for Raquel if (she isn't an actual psychoath) and she denounces Tom. He knew she wasn't bright and he told her they were in an open relationship and fed her ego #PumpRules

Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition featured unseen footage from three weeks ago of the reunion taping. In it, Scheana Shay was seen recalling an incident to figure out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair timeline.

She told Ariana:

“Apparently, in April, she [Raquel] told this person that at Coachella [2022], after you went to sleep, they were in a hot tub. He [Sandoval] made a comment to her like, 'So you know Ariana and I are open, right?’ And that he started coming on to her at f***ing Coachella. Telling her that, 'We're open. We're open.' No you're not.”

Ariana was seen in shock as she responded:

“That has never been the case, ever!”

Ariana has denied the open relationship rumors on the show as well. But now it seemed like Sandoval was the one who apparently started it.

After the footage was played at the VPR reunion Part-1, Sandoval denied Scheana’s story. The latter then suggested host Andy Cohen confirm the incident with Raquel Leviss. But Ariana Madix claimed that the former pageant would “say whatever he’s [Sandoval] been coaching her to say.”

The TomTom co-founder continued to deny the claims, to this, Scheana asked why Raquel would repeat that to someone if he didn’t say it to her.

Scheana Shay’s friendship with Raquel became stronger during Vanderpump Rules season 10. But when the singer found out about Scandoval, she and the model had a blowout. Post that, Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana, claiming the latter punched her.

In the reunion episode, Scheana explained that she pushed her but never punched her. Due to the restraining order, Scheana joined the cast in the first half of the reunion and Raquel will appear in the next half. The two will keep a 100-yard distance from each other.

During the reunion, Raquel was watching all the conversations and fights from her vanity van parked outside the set. She will join the cast towards the end of reunion Part-2.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 will air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes