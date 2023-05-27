“Classic playbook move”: Vanderpump Rules fans react over Raquel Leviss’ family contacting FBI after getting death threats

Vanderpump Rules fans have been slamming Raquel Leviss ever since her affair with Ariana Madix’s ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval came out in the open. Viewers witnessed the drama play out in the finale and reunion of the Bravo show. In a recent report, it was revealed that Raquel’s family sought FBI protection after receiving “violent and graphic” death threats.

While many fans criticized the behavior of haters, some online users claimed that Raquel’s PR team pulled a “playbook move,” implying that it was fake.

Post the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Raquel checked into a mental health facility center. She reportedly has been seeking treatment at the facility.

Netizens refuse to believe Raquel Leviss’ FBI news

According to reports, Raquel Leviss’ parents contacted the FBI over death threats. Raquel’s representative told US Weekly that the family members “have been on the receiving end of violent and graphic death threats both online and over the phone.”

A lot of these threats were sent to the family through social media, where one of the messages allegedly mentioned that they wanted to leave Raquel “un-alive and dump the body.”

While no explanation or confirmation has come from the FBI, a spokesperson told a media outlet:

“Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911.”

While it is unacceptable how fans have crossed a line, some social media users refused to believe the news of Raquel receiving death threats.

Some fans criticized the haters’ behavior and wanted to move on from the Scandoval drama.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have been receiving major backlash since their affair came out in the open in March 2023. Sandoval cheated on his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel, who was one of Ariana’s closest friends.

The Vanderpump Rules cast supported Ariana while slamming Raquel and Sandoval on the show. In the latest reunion episode, Sandoval was at the receiving end of the cast’s hatred. Raquel was not present in Part-1.

When will Raquel Leviss appear on Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion?

Raquel Leviss didn’t appear in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1 due to a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay.

Raquel filed a restraining order after the latter allegedly pushed her upon learning about her affair with Tom Sandoval. The model claimed that Scheana punched her. However, all charges were dropped later.

Hence, the first half of the reunion episode featured Scheana, while Raquel is expected to join the cast in the next half. She will appear in Part-2 of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“The Season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship.”

It continues:

“The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 will air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can stream previous episodes and uncensored reunion version on Peacock.

