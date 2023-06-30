“Intense drama”: Camille Grammer teases RHOBH season 13 on Twitter

Real Housewives of Beverly Hill (RHOBH) star Camille Grammer recently took to Twitter to share some insights about her upcoming shows. She greeted her followers on the micro-blogging platform, one of whom asked for some hints about season 13 of RHOBH, which is set to return in November 2023.

She responded to the query by saying that she would only appear on the show as a guest. She added that she had a lot of fun during the filming of the show and that she saw "some intense drama and many laughs" in a single evening.

Camille Meyer @TheRealCamilleG @Mdrisko I’m was only a guest this season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening. We’ll see. @Mdrisko I’m was only a guest this season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening. We’ll see.

When she was asked if she would participate or cause drama in the upcoming season of the show, she said that fans would have to watch to find it out. Apart from this, Camille was also asked about filming with other housewives and if Dorit annoyed her, to which, she said:

Camille Meyer @TheRealCamilleG @adrianasmojito I think it was good to reconnect with some of the ladies and meet others fir the first time. Dorit was quiet around me. Some might perceive it as avoidance or rudeness. I didn’t think much of it. @adrianasmojito I think it was good to reconnect with some of the ladies and meet others fir the first time. Dorit was quiet around me. Some might perceive it as avoidance or rudeness. I didn’t think much of it.

Aside from Camille Grammer, who else is cast in RHOBH season 13?

The relationship between Dorit Kemsleya and Camille Grammer has been quite intense and dramatic over the years. Whether it was Camille calling Dorit "insufferable" in 2022 or Dorit calling Camille a "snake" in 2019, the two have had their own share of drama.

Camille's tweet made it quite clear that the upcoming season of RHOBH will be full of drama, especially between Dorit Kemsleya and Camille Grammer.

While Camille is returning as a guest on the show, Dorit is returning as a full-time cast member with several others. They include Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle, Sutton Strack, and Erika Jayne.

Beauvais discussed the show's premiere date in June 2023 during an interview with Variety. She said that she had heard that November 2023 was when the show would be released.

“It’s back to fun and glamour and friendships. It’s not as toxic as it was. I think the last season was pretty hardcore on everybody,” she added.

A few months ago, in March 2023, Garcelle Beauvais also spoke to People magazine about the filming of the upcoming season. She told the publication that they were going back to "old school Beverly Hills" in the sense that there would be glamor and fun, and "a little bit of sisterhood," if they can.

"Even though there's gonna be drama. So I'm looking forward to it. We just started filming," she noted.

In addition, Denise Richards will also be a guest on the show. During her Variety interview, she mentioned how much fun it was to film the show with the ladies.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 will feature Camille Grammer

Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will feature eight housewives on a two-week trip to Marrakech, Morocco. Cast members returning this season include The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville, and Camille Grammer Meyer.

In addition, the list includes The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi. They will be joined by The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Caroline Manzo and The Real Housewives of New York City's Alex McCord. There has not yet been a confirmed premiere date by Peacock, but on social media, some insight can be gained into what this season will bring.

Talking about the upcoming season, Camille Grammer revealed that it will be filled with drama.

As part of this, Camille Grammer also mentioned that she had no idea when the fourth season of the show would be released.

