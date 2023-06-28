"I don't know him": RHOBH's Sutton Stracke claps back at Carlos King for commenting on her and Garcelle's friendship

Carlos King, the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, recently made comments about Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke's friendship, but it seems that both of them aren't bothered by it at all.

Since Sutton Stracke has no idea who Carlos is, she did not react to what Carlos said about her relationship with Garcelle during a recent interview.

The Reality TV Guru @Realitytvguru13 Ohhhh he clocked that phony Sutton and garcelle friendship as well 🫢 I’m so glad he says what needs to be said. “Y’all the same ones who think Sutton and garcelle are besties”Ohhhh he clocked that phony Sutton and garcelle friendship as well 🫢 I’m so glad he says what needs to be said. #RHOA #RHOBH get the girlies pressed “Y’all the same ones who think Sutton and garcelle are besties” 😂😂😂 Ohhhh he clocked that phony Sutton and garcelle friendship as well 🫢 I’m so glad he says what needs to be said. #RHOA #RHOBH get the girlies pressed https://t.co/W7AKW5LVSd

An ex-Producer at Real Housewives of New Jersey and Atlanta, Carlos, recently claimed that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are just staying together to make an alliance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the friendship between them isn't real.

This is what Carlos said pointing out Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore on Reality With The King:

“If you all think for one second that the Kandi [Burruss] and Kenya [Moore] friendship is real, you all [are] the same ones who think Garcelle and Sutton are besties. Sutton in real life would never befriend Garcelle. It’s all about the alliance."

During a recent interview, Sutton Stracke was asked about this comment that Carlos made, and whether it was true. Stracke responded by mentioning:

“I don't know who he is, so I don't know but I do know that I have a very real friendship with Garcelle, we text, we call, we visit, and we are going on a vacation together this summer. We are really best friends and I love her so much and we love our families together and everything. So say what you want.”

Carlos King @thecarlosking_ We need her on my podcast to chat! I LOVE it! #RealitywiththeKing Did Sutton just Mariah Carey, me?We need her on my podcast to chat! I LOVE it! #rhobh Did Sutton just Mariah Carey, me? 😂 We need her on my podcast to chat! I LOVE it! #rhobh #RealitywiththeKing https://t.co/dCFGeV2k2n

Carlos then shared this interview clip on his social media account and wrote in the caption:

"Did Sutton just Mariah Carey, me? We need her on my podcast to chat! I LOVE it!"

The reaction of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke to Carlos King's remarks

A Twitter handle named @realitytvguru13 shared Carlos's comment after the episode of Reality With The King aired, and Garcelle Beauvais did not linger to share her reaction.

The following comment was made by Beauvais after she shared the clip of Carlos on her social media account:

“This couldn’t be more wrong But I don’t have to prove anything.”

Sutton responded by sharing on her Twitter account an image with her best friend along with the caption:

“If they don’t know by now … Can’t make this friendship up. Best thing that’s happened to me in a decade.”

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais first appeared on the show in season 10 and formed a great friendship. In addition to sharing pictures and videos together while going on trips and spending time with family, the stars have never held back from sharing their love on Instagram. Garcelle shared the following caption in one of her posts from March 2023:

"No friendship is an accident."

It was true that they had disagreements on the show, but at the end of the day, they were able to sort them out.

In a report by All About the Tea, Garcelle described what she values in friendship, and perhaps this is what she felt with Sutton as well, especially with their deep discussion about one another.

“Sometimes I can rub people the wrong way because I’m so blunt, but all the other women are afraid to ask really deep questions. But that’s the only way you’re gonna get to know someone.”

Bravo has all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly season 12.

