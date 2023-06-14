"Not as toxic as it was": RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais teases what fans can expect from season 13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is set to return with season 13 this year. While there has yet to be a confirmation about the premiere date, cast member Garcelle Beauvais recently revealed that the new season will drop somewhere in November.

During a breakfast event at the Banff World Media Festival, Garcelle said that she’s hearing that November is their release date and that the season will be fun, glamorous, and filled with friendships.

"It’s not as toxic as it was. I think the last season was pretty hardcore on everybody," she added.

The reality star further opened up about the previous season, during which her son, Jax, was racially attacked on social media. She said that when it affects her kids, it’s a problem.

Garcelle joined the show in season 10 and stated that when she was new on the show, she wanted to remain authentic and admitted to it not being easy.

RHOBH season 12 wrapped up the season in October 2022.

Garcelle Beauvais opens up about RHOBH season 13

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Garcelle Beauvais recently spoke to Variety and other publications about what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the Bravo show as well as her journey since season 10.

The upcoming season is set to feature Garcelle herself, who will be joined by Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne. Denise Richards will appear in the role of a friend in the upcoming season.

Long-time cast member Lisa Rinna will not be returning to the Bravo show after being a part of it for eight years. She announced her exit from the show on January 5, 2023, and stated that she’s excited for what’s to come. She added that being a housewife has been the longest job she’s had in her career and that she’s grateful to everyone at Bravo.

During the conversation, Garcelle stated that the upcoming season will be less toxic than the previous one and that it will be more about glamour, friendships, and fun. She compared the upcoming season with season 12 and stated that the last season was especially difficult since her children were attacked on social media. She added that being on RHOBH is a hard job and that when it affects her children, it’s a problem. Speaking on her journey as a housewife, the Bravo star added that it’s tough.

"If you’re not confrontational and you’re not everywhere, that’s tough. Because that’s part of the show — finding drama withing the women. And it’s not that hard with some of them. But the everyday can be tough," she added.

She further opened up about being the first black woman on the Bravo show and added that she didn’t want people to label her, she didn’t want to not show up how people wanted her to show up, and she wanted to be as authentically herself as she could.

The cast member previously opened up about Lisa Rinna’s absence from the upcoming show while in conversation with People Magazine and stated that she had an impact on the show. She added that while she doesn’t want to blame it on Rinna but her absence from RHOBH season 13 has made it fresher.

RHOBH season 12 wrapped up the season in October 2022 and will return later this year on Bravo.

