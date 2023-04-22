Who are in RHOBH season 13 cast? Erika Jayne reveals Denise Richards “tried” to be messy

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is all set to return with a brand new season on Bravo pretty soon. While a few have quit, most of the OG cast members will star on the show. On the latest episode of the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Erika Jayne revealed details on season 13, which will welcome back Denise Richards.

When the podcast host asked her to name the cast members who have been “messiest” in RHOBH season 13, Erika said:

“I think Kyle and Sutton get into it a little bit.”

She added:

“Well, wait. Denise came over.”

When the host asked her whether Denise was messy in the upcoming season, the singer quipped:

“She tried.”

In addition to Erika, the returning cast members will be Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke.

Erika Jayne revealed a season 13 storyline involving her and Dorit Kemsley

While she spoke on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast about the messiest behaving cast, Erika Jayne revealed more details in an interview with US Weekly.

She mentioned that one of the storylines in RHOBH season 13 would include a feud between her and her close friend Dorit Kemsley. There will be fallout over the Pretty Mess artist’s comment at BravoCon 2022. On the talk show, Erika named Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley, as the next Bravo couple to break up.

The upcoming season will show Dorit escalating Erika’s comment and having a spat with her. PK and Dorit slammed the singer on social media after the BravoCon episode came out. At the time, Erika commented on the couple’s post, saying:

“When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking …”

Only time will tell whether they will become friends again by the end of RHOBH season 13.

In her interview with US Weekly, she also stated that she missed Lisa Rinna while filming the new season.

For those unaware, Lisa quit the Bravo show in January 2023, citing that she wanted to move forward with other projects.

She created a lot of drama in season 12, including a rift between two sisters — Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Due to this, Kathy might not return for the new season.

RHOBH season 13 old and new cast members

The returning cast of RHOBH season 13 includes Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Reports suggest that Annemarie Wiley, the anesthesiologist wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, will join the cast. Other guest stars who were spotted filming season 13 included Denise Richards, Camille Grammar, RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey, and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards.

Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins have quit the show, while Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, might appear as a friend of Garcelle.

The most surprising addition to the RHOBH cast was Denise Richards. She claimed her return was unplanned, as Bravo had no idea she would show up during the day of filming.

Speaking about her return, she told Variety:

“I have filmed some episodes. And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

She added:

“This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment. I was at her [Garcelle] screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

Denise added that the Bravo production staff had asked her to attend some events after the screening. This is how she became a part of the upcoming season.

The release date of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 is yet to be announced.

