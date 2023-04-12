BravoCon is set to return for another annual event this year. In 2023, the convention will be bigger and better and while the actual event is quite far off, Andy Cohen recently disclosed the new location for the grand gathering. The purpose of the event is to honor and celebrate the "Bravoholics" who aid in the network's growth and success.

For the first time ever, the convention will take place in Las Vegas. The three-day event will start on November 3, and wrap up on November 5, 2023. The previous two installments of the convention took place in New York City.

BravoCon 2023 will celebrate the fans of the network and their "impassioned commitment and loyalty"

The upcoming installment of BravoCon, which is set to take place in November, will take the Bravo celebrities and fans to Sin City as they gather in Las Vegas to celebrate the stars who make the network as popular as it is.

Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement and Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, stated the following about network viewers:

"BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan. In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet."

The convention will take place at the Caesars Forum and will shuffle between Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, and The Linq. The three currently offer special rates and perks for fans who are planning on attending the event. Tickets for the same are not up for sale yet, but attendees can purchase them on BravoCon's official website when they go live.

While there is no confirmation about which stars will be attending the convention in 2023, it is safe to assume that the convention will feature VIP experiences, panels, and meet-and-greets with celebrities from some of the biggest Bravo shows such as The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm, and more.

Andy Cohen recently took to social media to announce the change in location for the event and told the fans that they’ve “hit the jackpot.”

He added:

"For the first time ever, BravoCon is headed to Las Vegas in 2023 and what happens in BravoCon, stays in BravoCon. It really is all happening."

Best of the previous event in 2022

The 2022 convention took place from October 14 to October 16 at the Javits Center in the Big Apple and showcased extreme shade, drama, and even insight information. The schedule included cast panels, photo ops, and tapings of WWHL.

Stars from RHOP included Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, and Candiace Dillard Bassett. From RHUGT seasons 2 and 3 the event featured Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Leah McSweeney.

The Vanderpump Rules stars who made an appearance were James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Raque Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, and Lala Kent. Representing the cast of Family Karma were Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Richa Sadana, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani.

Stars from other shows such as Southern Charm, Below Deck Down Under, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck Mediterranean, RHOBH, RHOA, RHOD, RHOM, RHOOC, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, RHONJ, Summer House, Married to Medicine, RHOSLC, and more were also present.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming convention in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes