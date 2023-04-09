Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4: Where to follow cast members on Instagram?

The much-awaited reality series, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, will premiere on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members managing the charter and its guests. While some will be seen having fun, others will be involved in the drama surrounding team dynamics and power management, among other aspects.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will see guests and crew set sail on Parsifal III. Captain Glenn Shephard will steer the ship with a diverse and eclectic set of cast members. They will navigate the rough waters near Sardina, Italy, and deal with a variety of guests with the simplest to the most complex demands.

Returning to this season of the Bravo series along with Captain Glenn are the OG department heads who will support him with their knowledge and experience. These include first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

Accompanying the OG cast on the journey will be newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, Stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast members and their Instagram accounts explored

Check out where you can follow the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members on Instagram.

1) Captain Glenn Shephard

Instagram handle: @capt_glennshephard

Captain Glenn Shephard has over a decade of experience heading to the sails for Parsifal III. He also has over 22 years of experience in the yachting industry. The cast member has 206K followers on Instagram.

2) Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew)

Instagram handle: @daisykelliher87

According to her Bravo profile, Daisy is considered "a yachting legacy." She has had members of her family, including her grandfather, aunts, and uncles, work in the industry. She has successfully led her team the past two seasons and hopes to do the same this time as well. She has 275K followers on Instagram.

3) Gary King (First Mate)

Instagram handle: @king_gk

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member has 13 years of experience in the yachting industry. While he is known to run the department successfully every season, he's also gotten into several conflicts around his relationships with women. He has 194K followers on Instagram.

4) Colin MacRae (chief engineer)

Instagram handle - @parlayrevival_colin

Colin is a longtime sailor and has worked in superyachts for over 15 years. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member joined the show in its third season and instantly became a fan-favorite. He has 283K followers on Instagram.

5) Chef Ileisha Dell

Instagram handle: @ileishadell

Chef Ileisha has over 17 years of culinary experience. She has worked in some of the best Sydney restaurants as a pastry chef. The cast member also has experience working as a private chef. She has over 1.6K followers on Instagram.

6) Lucy Edmunds (Stew)

Instagram handle: @lucy_edmunds

Lucy joined the hospitality industry after feeling stuck during the pandemic. She became the club's VIP manager when she was only 19 and has worked in many top restaurants. She has over 5.7K followers on Instagram.

7) Mads Herrera (Stew)

Instagram handle - @_madhatta

Entering the yachting industry for Mads has been an obvious choice as she has spent a lot of time on yachts and in the water. She has previously worked on day charters and boat deliveries. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht newbie has over 1.6 followers on Instagram.

8) Chase Lemacks (Deckhand)

Instagram handle - @chase_lemacks

Chase has experience working with large motor yachts since 2019 and has a dream of sailing all over the world on his own sailboat. He has over 1.8K followers on Instagram.

9) Alex Propson (Deckhand)

Instagram handle: @alexpropson

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht newbie entered the yachting industry through his networking skills. He has a lot of deckhand experience and also has his captain's license. He has over 3.3K followers on Instagram.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has an interesting set of cast members with a variety of experiences. The installment promises a fair share of fun and drama as the crew manages the charter and the guests' demands throughout the season. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store.

Don't forget to catch the season premiere on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

