What is Colin MacRae’s job profile on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Returning cast member might find love in season 4

Colin MacRae was first introduced to fans when he joined the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht in season 2. Presently, the New Zealand native is working as the Chief Engineer for Parsifal III and is often seen working in the engine room. Together with Captain Glenn, Colin MacRae works on the exterior team.

“Longtime sailor Colin MacRae worked as a Chief Engineer on super yachts for 15 years before joining Parsifal III for his third season. With a big heart and an impish smile, Colin is more than happy to lend a hand anywhere that he might be needed. However, when Colin’s kindness gets mistaken for weakness, fireworks fly.”

In the previous season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Colin was rarely involved in drama, fights, or controversies, and he stood on the sidelines as he watched the action unfold. However, the trailer for season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht hinted at a new love triangle involving Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King in upcoming drama-filled episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht 4.

"It may be the same boat, but there’s a new love triangle between Colin MacRae, Gary King and Daisy Kelliher."

Love triangle involving Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King

The trailer on the show's website shows Kelliher and MacRae becoming very close, indicating that fans can expect some romance between them in season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The short clip sees Gary being jealous about this. It is important to note that in season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Kelliher and King shared a kiss.

During an interview with E! News, Daisy Kelliher spoke about Colin and said:

"I think there was kind of always something a bit there. But he always had a girlfriend. Obviously, Colin's a good-looking guy, but for me it was always a friendship and when you're friends with someone for that long and they have a partner, you kind of put them in the friend zone"

After watching the trailer for season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, King mentioned that he wanted to be "supportive" of the duo and said:

“I came to find out that there were feelings involved. So the best thing that I could do is just be supportive of them. And as a friend — if another girl chooses someone else over me — I’ve just gotta be supportive of it.”

In the past, who was Colin MacRae's girlfriend?

After a year of keeping their relationship private, Colin and Silvia Latini went public with their relationship on January 23, 2022. 31-year-old Silvia Latini began her career in a clothing store as a clerk and then worked as a consultant for another company. Silvia then worked for six years as a marketing manager for a car dealership company in Italy.

Silvia soon left her job and became a boat stewardess in Panama, San Blas Islands, in December 2019. After spending three months here, she met MacRae and grew close to him. However, Colin MacRae shared the news of his breakup with Silvia Latin on the reunion episode of season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht back in June 2022.

The fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will premiere on Monday, April 10 at 8 pm EST on Bravo.

