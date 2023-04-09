Where is Chase Lemacks from? Meet the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 deckhand

The much-awaited reality series, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, is all set to premiere on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members managing the charter and its guests, while also navigating personal relationships, strained dynamics with teammates, and a lot of drama with every charter.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature Chase Lemacks from South Carolina essaying the role of the deckhand. It can be a tricky situation as the charter has had a couple of controversial deckhands in its previous seasons. Viewers will have to wait and see how Chase manages the role this time around.

Returning to this season of the Bravo series are OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

They will be accompanied by a dynamic set of newcomers, including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand Chase Lemacks wants to sail all around the world on his own sailboat

Chase Lemacks will be embarking on the charter, navigating his role as the deckhand. He is set to enter a brand new experience as Captain Glenn Shephard steers Parsifal III into the troubled waters near Sardina, Italy. The deckhand will be reporting to the exterior head, first mate Gary King.

According to his Bravo profile, he is a "southern gentleman who knows how to turn on the charm for the demanding guests this season." Throughout the season, Chase will be seen entertaining a variety of charter guests, managing their wants and needs, while also taking care of the simplest to the most complex demands from them.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member has always been passionate about the yachting industry. He decided to pursue a career in the same with the hopes of one day having the opportunity to sail all around the world on his own sailboat.

Given his dream, the series will be the perfect opportunity to test himself as well and prove his capabilities to his superiors.

The deckhand's Bravo profile further reads:

"Having solely worked on large motor yachts since 2019, it was an exciting challenge and welcome change of pace to come on board a sailing vessel. When he’s not on deck, he loves to get his hands dirty backpacking, hunting, and fixing up old homes."

Like the previous Below Deck franchise shows, the deckhand is bound to get into complicated situations with the first mate. Hoping for promotions, issues in the work division, and a lot of other dynamics have affected the team's strength. As per the official synopsis of the show, a similar vibe can be expected between Chase and Gary.

Describing the drama between the duo, the synopsis reads:

"On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 deckhand has over 1.8K followers on Instagram. He describes himself as a "life connoisseur addicted to travel" and "King of Side Quests," and often posts pictures from his adventures around the world. Chase's follower count is bound to increase once viewers witness him on the show.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht promises to provide viewers with a lot of drama, emotions, fun, and frolic. With the Captain heading his team, he has the support of the OG cast members and the newbies to help him sail through. Viewers will have to wait and see how they navigate the tense season.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new season on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

