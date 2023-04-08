Did Gary King and Daisy Kelliher ever hook up? Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars’ quotes on their romantic connection explored

Visuals of Daisy Kelliher and Colin Macrae's romance in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht trailer recently caused a stir online, with fans wondering what exactly was going on.

While Daisy Kelliher is unsure of Gary King's feelings for her, according to the latter's recent comments, his relationship with Daisy has changed in recent times.

As Gary King explained to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 5, he was surprised when he saw Daisy and Colin kissing. King said:

“I came to find out that there were feelings involved. So the best thing that I could do is just be supportive of them. And as a friend — if another girl chooses someone else over me — I’ve just gotta be supportive of it.”

Of all the drama that transpired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, the moment that made headlines was Daisy Kelliher and Gary King making out. During an interview with Us Weekly, Daisy Kelliher shared the following insight from season 3:

“All of you are forgetting the f*****g lack of basic respect. You don’t f**k somebody and then f**k somebody else.”

Gary, meanwhile, admitted he was jealous when he first heard what happened between Daisy and Colin. He added:

“I’d say to a certain extent I was a bit jealous. Daisy and I, we do have a connection regardless of whether she denies it or not. And I think anyone in this world will be a bit jealous if they see the person that they’ve got a connection with hooking up with someone else. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous.”

Gary King thinks he and Daisy Kelliher still have chemistry

According to Gary King, he and Daisey are in different stages of life, but they still have chemistry.

“I speak to Daisy quite a lot and the problem is we are always so far away from each other. Our lives are in very different stages at the moment, but I’m definitely keeping that door open.”

Gary King added:

“You never know what could happen. I won’t say that it’s not gonna happen. There is definitely chemistry between us so I’m quite excited to see what the future holds.”

Daisy also responded to the release of the season 4 trailer during an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 4. According to Daisy, her relationship with Gary has always been complicated.

“I definitely feel like he was jealous. I think the boys — at times it did feel like I was a trophy prize [for them]. I could be completely wrong but [the way they acted felt a] bit like an ego thing going on between the two of them.”

Further, Daisy believes that she and Gary King have chemistry together and mentioned that sometimes some distance apart is important. She cleared the air on their relationship, saying they are currently just friends.

Specifically, Daisy mentioned that to find out where Daisy and Colin stand in their relationship, viewers should watch this season.

Bravo will premiere the fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday, April 10 at 8 pm EST.

