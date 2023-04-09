Meet the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

The much-awaited series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is set to hit screens on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members managing their charter and its guests, while also navigating issues as a team and dealing with personal dynamics, job profiles, and much more.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will have the crew set sail on Parsifal III and navigate the rough waters and the tensions on the charter near Sardina, Italy.

Captain Glenn Shephard will be steering the ship, as he has done for the past three seasons, and will also deal with and manage a dynamic set of cast members.

Returning for his season of the Bravo series are OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

They will be accompanied by newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Old and new cast members will hop on the charter on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

The official synopsis of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 describes in detail the dynamics between the cast members. It reads:

"Captain Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay."

The synopsis continues:

"In the galley, Chef Ilesha's cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase."

Check out more about each of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members.

1) Captain Glenn Shephard

Captain Glenn Shephard has over two decades of work experience in the industry and has steered Parsifal III for the past 13 years. He has managed the busiest charter seasons and has served many guests in his career. The Captain has 206K followers on Instagram.

2) Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew)

According to Bravo, Daisy Kelliher is considered a "yachting legacy." Her grandfather worked as an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964. Her family has also been involved in the industry. Kelliher has headed her team successfully for the past two seasons and has established herself as a team player.

3) Gary King (First Mate)

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member has over 13 years of experience heading the exterior in smaller boats. According to Bravo, Gary King "rules his department with an iron fist, but on the other hand, he is never the type to leave a party first." His dynamic with women has led him to many issues on the show.

4) Colin MacRae (Chief Engineer)

Colin MacRae has been a longtime sailor and worked as a chief engineer for 15 years. He joined the show in its third season to help Parsifal III sail smoothly. The star is always seen as a happy helper and viewers are set to see more of his hard work and charm this season.

5) Chef Ileisha Dell

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 chef has over 17 years of work experience. Ileisha is not only passionate about cooking, but also about traveling the world. She has worked as a pastry and prep chef, as well as a private chef in Sydney.

According to her bio, the chef has "accompanied family on their yachts across the Mediterranean for two years."

6) Lucy Edmunds (Stew)

Lucy joined the yachting industry after getting stuck during the pandemic. She has plenty of experience in the hospitality industry and has worked at high-end restaurants. The star also became the club's VIP manager when she was only 19 years old. When not sailing, she plays a variety of sports and watches rugby.

7) Mads Herrera (Stew)

Mads was born and raised in South Florida. She joined the marine industry after being passionate about being in the water. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht newbie has over two years of experience working on day charters. She is looking forward to working in a charter yacht and dealing with the challenges that come with it.

8) Chase Lemacks (Deckhand)

According to Bravo, Chase joined the yachting industry with the dream of sailing worldwide on his own sailboat. He has worked on large motor yachts for the past four years. Although it's a big change, he is welcome to invite change by joining the new charter on the show. The newbie is also passionate about hunting, backpacking, and fixing old homes.

9) Alex Propson (Deckhand)

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member is originally from Wisconsin but through his networking, joined the yachting industry. He eventually moved to South Florida and began working in sales.

According to his Bravo bio, he changed his career to yachting after spending eight years in his old job. While not yachting, he spends his time playing basketball or practicing yoga.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 promises a fair share of drama, emotions, tears, and fun. The cast members will face a lot of challenges in different dynamics. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how they sail through the issues.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes