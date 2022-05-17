“Good decision, Daisy”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans laud Daisy Kelliher for not promoting Ashley Marti to second stew

Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired episode 12 of season 3 on Monday on Bravo, featuring a conversation between Daisy Kelliher and Ashley Marti that got the fans excited on social media.

Chief stew Kelliher was seen multi-tasking to deliver the best service to the latest charter guests, who were extremely difficult to please. The work behind the bar was earlier handled by Gabriela Barragan, who quit her job of second stew citing mental health reasons.

As the position opened up, Marti expected Kelliher to promote her from third to second stew. But the chief stew shattered Marti’s dreams.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans lauded Daisy Kelliher for shutting down Ashley Marti when she questioned chief stew’s decision.

What do fans have to say?

In episode 12, Marti approached Kelliher and suggested that she be promoted to a second stew position as she had more experience than newcomer Scarlett Bentley.

Kelliher pointed out that Marti was missing the point of what comes with the rank. She said:

"A second stew is somebody who’s there to keep longevity, so you get a pay rise and you’re given a title. It’s not about bossing each other around or be a bull to someone else."

Kelliher continued:

"I don’t feel like you’re still grasping it. It’s not that I don’t think that you deserve it, but I think you’re missing the team work aspect. Until you figure that out, you two are going to be the same.”

Viewers praised Kelliher for her decision:

Channing @JustChanning Good decision, Daisy. Ashley only wants to be a second stew for power. Not for true advancement. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Good decision, Daisy. Ashley only wants to be a second stew for power. Not for true advancement. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Lake-Lady @Cloudybay66 @TheJoeMendoza when Daisy told ashley, nah,you're not 2nd stew... you're equal!! ? 🏼‍♀️ #BelowDeckSailingYacht anybody else feel satisfactionwhen Daisy told ashley, nah,you're not 2nd stew... you're equal!! ?🏼‍♀️ @TheJoeMendoza #BelowDeckSailingYacht anybody else feel satisfaction 😬 when Daisy told ashley, nah,you're not 2nd stew... you're equal!! ? 🙋🏼‍♀️

Bravo Boyfriends @BravoBoyfriends 🤣 🤣 #BelowDeckSailingYacht Daisy is hell-bent on not giving Ashley the title of second stew and idc idc it is hysterical Daisy is hell-bent on not giving Ashley the title of second stew and idc idc it is hysterical 😂🤣😂🤣 #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Linda Coy @lmcoy7 God bless Daisy for shutting down Ashley’s second stew hunger. Ashley acted like Gabriela was the problem, but Ashley’s immaturity, jealousy of other women, and callousness was the problem and apparently continues to be. #BelowDeckSailingYacht God bless Daisy for shutting down Ashley’s second stew hunger. Ashley acted like Gabriela was the problem, but Ashley’s immaturity, jealousy of other women, and callousness was the problem and apparently continues to be. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

L'amant Boulanger @cillcillwi



#BelowDeckSailingYacht Daisy made it plain! Go somewhere and do some work, Ashley! Power hungry little monster... Daisy made it plain! Go somewhere and do some work, Ashley! Power hungry little monster...#BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/JzqFKheDH1

Danielle Lopez @aDoseOfReality8 Well done to Daisy on that decision. There is more to being “above” someone else than just knowing more. Soft skills count too and Ashley is sorely lacking. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Well done to Daisy on that decision. There is more to being “above” someone else than just knowing more. Soft skills count too and Ashley is sorely lacking. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Jadore1 @Deborah87518577 I am soooo glad Daisy did not make Ashley 2nd stew. Daisy is right, she's not getting the teamwork part, she just wants to boss someone around. She's not 2nd stew material. #BelowDeckSailingYacht I am soooo glad Daisy did not make Ashley 2nd stew. Daisy is right, she's not getting the teamwork part, she just wants to boss someone around. She's not 2nd stew material.#BelowDeckSailingYacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 12

Episode 12 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 featured two new faces on Parsifal III. After Tom Pearson and Gabriela Barragan’s exit, the crew members were short-staffed. In the previous episode, new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck joined the team.

In the latest installment, new stew Scarlett Bentley arrived on board. While viewers assumed she would be the second stew, her profile lacked experience. Thus, Daisy Kelliher gave her the junior stew position. Bentley’s experience was one of the reasons why Marti assumed that she would likely be promoted.

Marti has been aiming for a second stew position since the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3. In previous episodes, she even called out Barragan for not doing her job of second stew properly and admitted that she would instead do a better job.

Meanwhile, Kelliher dismissed her request for a promotion and placed her and Bentley in the same rank. In the latest episode, Marti was also jealous of the new stew after sparks were seen flying between her and first mate Gary King. Only time will tell whether Marti treats Bentley differently or similar as she treated Barragan.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 12 was also interesting because of the charter guests. Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols and her friends and family boarded Parsifal III in episode 11. They have been pretty annoying and rude to the crew members throughout their stay. In the previous episode, viewers called out their behavior on social media, as fans called the guests “unbearable.”

Viewers can watch the latest episode soon on Bravo’s site and catch new episodes every Monday on the channel at 8.00 PM ET.

