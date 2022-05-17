“Good decision, Daisy”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans laud Daisy Kelliher for not promoting Ashley Marti to second stew

Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired episode 12 of season 3 on Monday on Bravo, featuring a conversation between Daisy Kelliher and Ashley Marti that got the fans excited on social media.
Chief stew Kelliher was seen multi-tasking to deliver the best service to the latest charter guests, who were extremely difficult to please. The work behind the bar was earlier handled by Gabriela Barragan, who quit her job of second stew citing mental health reasons.
As the position opened up, Marti expected Kelliher to promote her from third to second stew. But the chief stew shattered Marti’s dreams.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans lauded Daisy Kelliher for shutting down Ashley Marti when she questioned chief stew’s decision.
What do fans have to say?
In episode 12, Marti approached Kelliher and suggested that she be promoted to a second stew position as she had more experience than newcomer Scarlett Bentley.
Kelliher pointed out that Marti was missing the point of what comes with the rank. She said:
"A second stew is somebody who’s there to keep longevity, so you get a pay rise and you’re given a title. It’s not about bossing each other around or be a bull to someone else."
Kelliher continued:
"I don’t feel like you’re still grasping it. It’s not that I don’t think that you deserve it, but I think you’re missing the team work aspect. Until you figure that out, you two are going to be the same.”
Viewers praised Kelliher for her decision:
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 12
Episode 12 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 featured two new faces on Parsifal III. After Tom Pearson and Gabriela Barragan’s exit, the crew members were short-staffed. In the previous episode, new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck joined the team.
In the latest installment, new stew Scarlett Bentley arrived on board. While viewers assumed she would be the second stew, her profile lacked experience. Thus, Daisy Kelliher gave her the junior stew position. Bentley’s experience was one of the reasons why Marti assumed that she would likely be promoted.
Marti has been aiming for a second stew position since the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3. In previous episodes, she even called out Barragan for not doing her job of second stew properly and admitted that she would instead do a better job.
Meanwhile, Kelliher dismissed her request for a promotion and placed her and Bentley in the same rank. In the latest episode, Marti was also jealous of the new stew after sparks were seen flying between her and first mate Gary King. Only time will tell whether Marti treats Bentley differently or similar as she treated Barragan.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 12 was also interesting because of the charter guests. Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols and her friends and family boarded Parsifal III in episode 11. They have been pretty annoying and rude to the crew members throughout their stay. In the previous episode, viewers called out their behavior on social media, as fans called the guests “unbearable.”
Viewers can watch the latest episode soon on Bravo’s site and catch new episodes every Monday on the channel at 8.00 PM ET.