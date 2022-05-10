Why are Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans hating on charter guests in Episode 11?

Episode 11 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 aired on Bravo on Monday and featured a new charter guest.

Dr. Kim Nichols, a celebrity dermatologist, was the primary charter guest on the Parsifal III in the latest episode. She boarded the yacht with some friends and family and demanded that the crew address her as Dr. Nichols. The crew members felt that their upcoming guests would be difficult to handle as they had been sent a long letter of instructions before the guests boarded.

The major demands revolved around cocktails and food. As soon as they arrived, the guests went straight to the bar and ordered cocktails. Viewers were surprised to see one particular order, which was a Bloody Mary with shrimp and bacon. Fans were annoyed with the charter guests' attitudes, and some believed that they were mean to Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher.

What do fans have to say?

After the guests arrived, they were seen complaining and commenting on everything. At first, they made a snide remark regarding Captain Glenn Shephard’s height before asking, “Who’s the captain?”

While the ladies were seen taking a dig at a lot of things on the yacht, the men were very critical of their cocktails. Dr. Nichols' husband, Chris, wanted Daisy Kelliher to juice grapes after she informed him that there was no grape juice. Another complained when only two small shrimp and one bacon were skewed into a stick of a Bloody Mary cocktail.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were irritated by the charter guests’ demands and shared their opinions on social media. Take a look at their reactions:

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 11

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht started with Captain Glenn Shephard informing his agent that the yacht needs a second stew asap. For those unaware, the former second stew, Gabriela Barragan, quit in the previous episode.

The captain then stated that the new deckhand, in place of former deckhand Tom Pearson, would be arriving before the charter guests. A few minutes later, deckhand Kelsie Goglia welcomed newcomer Barnaby Birkbeck on board.

Colin MacRae took a jibe at Ashley Marti before meeting Birkbeck as he quipped:

“Is he your new boyfriend?”

In response, Marti said:

“Not mine.”

As Birkbeck was settling in, the charter guests arrived with many more suitcases than first mate Gary King anticipated. With complicated demands and snarky comments, the latest charter guests annoyed the crew members. Daisy Kelliher was seen calling the guests “inconsiderate” when they were late for dinner, which would delay the crew members’ sleeping schedules.

In the upcoming episode, a new crew member, Scarlett Bentley, will join as the second stew on the Parsifal III and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Episode 12 will air next Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

