What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 11 air? Plot, release date and more about Bravo’s show

Following a week off, Below Deck Sailing Yacht will resume airing episodes on Monday. The show's 11th episode will air on May 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. Due to the closing episode of Summer House, the show did not air its episode last week. To make matters interesting, two new characters will join the yachties of Parsifal III in the next episode of the show.

Below Deck Yacht Sailing is the spin-off of the Below Deck series. The show features a set of passionate deckheads doing their job on yacht Parsifal III that sails through Spain and caters to many guests visiting it. The deckhands have to provide their best service and in a similar vein, keep up with their personal lives, all at the same time.

What to expect from episode 11 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 ?

To begin with, two new characters will appear in the upcoming episode, Scarlett Bentley and Barnaby Birkbeck, who will play a second stew and a deckhand, respectively. As viewers know, ex-second steward, Gabriel Barragan had quit her job and Tom Pearson was fired.

So Captain Glenn Shephard had to look for someone to fill the empty positions on his yacht. It will be interesting to see how well the newbies blend in with the other deckhands on Parsifal III.

Furthermore, the forthcoming episode promises lively guests who the deckhands will have a great time entertaining. In one of the clips from Episode 11, the captain was seen summoning deckhands, Gary, Daisy and Marcos, for a quick meeting.

The trio was seen reading the disclaimer for incoming guest Dr. Kim Nichlos. On the yacht, the cosmetic dermatologist insists to be addressed as Dr. Nichlos and requests that the chefs suggest a range of delicacies for him to sample. The deckhands were amused and fascinated by how the next visitor would be after reading his disclaimer.

Episode 11 also promises more adventure. An empty neighboring boat will drag against another boat. Gary will be seen jumping in the water to rescue it from drowning.

Lastly, deckhand Marcos whose performance saw a dip in the last few episodes, will pick himself in the upcoming episode. With great ease he will handle the guests who will be too demanding to handle. His deck mates, on the other hand, will be concerned for him because he would utterly exhaust himself in offering the greatest service.

The official description of Below Deck Sailing Yacht reads:

Gary jumps to the rescue as an empty neighbouring boat drags into another boat nearby; Marcos shines again as he caters to the demanding guests with ease, but his crew worries that he's burning himself out.

Viewers can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht on May 9, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo TV.

Edited by Babylona Bora