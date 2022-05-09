Who is Barnaby Birkbeck from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? New deckhand converts classic cars to electric power

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is all set to welcome new crew members on board. Since Parsifal III is one deckhand and a second stew short, the upcoming episode will feature their replacements.

In place of deckhand Tom Pearson, Barnaby Birkbeck will join the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast. He is an experienced exterior crew member, and thus, might take proper measures if mishaps like an anchor dragging the yacht ever occur.

Read on to learn more about Parsifal III’s new deckhand.

All about Barnaby Birkbeck’s different professions

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's new deckhand, Barnaby Birkbeck, has many professional feathers to his cap. The adventure-loving guy belongs from both Singapore and the UK. He has experience of working as a celebrity waterspouts instructor in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

According to Bravo’s site, Birkbeck’s bio reads:

“A world traveler at heart, deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck was born into adventure with roots in both Singapore and the United Kingdom. Having worked as a celebrity watersports instructor in both the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, Barnaby was able to seamlessly transition into the A-list world of yachting.”

Apart from his job as a yacht crew member, he also runs a website, called Barnabay’s Brushes, that sells eco-friendly stainless steel and wood toothbrushes. He also converts classic cars to electric powers. According to his LinkedIn profile, the London native is self-employed who founded Electric Car Converts.

His profile reads:

“Experienced Founder with a demonstrated history of highly successful products and companies, particularly in the e-commerce and automotive space. I am now using my entrepreneurial experiences and the skills learnt through my University of Leeds degree to grow my brands further and build my big idea - converting classic cars to electric Tesla power!”

Meanwhile, the dog-lover is set to turn reality TV star with his appearance in Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht. In an interview, he stated that he started sailing at the age of 11. Speaking about the show, Birkbeck said:

“I was in Greece when I got the call. I was on a private island teaching some Greek billionaires how to eFoil and wakeboard and stuff like that. I’m a water sports instructor, really. I guess it’s something similar to this, only without the water sports.”

All about Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode 11

In addition to Barnaby Birkbeck, the reality TV show will also welcome a new second stew, Gabriela Barragan, who quit her job last month. Scarlett Bentley from San Diego will also join the crew of Parsifal III.

She has experience working on a yacht. However, she describes herself as “lifestyle content creator.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 11 will air on Bravo on Monday, May 9 at 8.00 PM ET.

