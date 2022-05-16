What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 12 air? New crew member’s entry and more explored

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Bravo this Monday. Two new crew members have joined the show’s cast after deckhand Tom Pearson was fired and second stew Gabriela Barragan quit. Deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck and stew Scarlett Bentley have come onboard the Parsifal III in their place.

Birkbeck’s entry was shown in episode 11, while Bentley will make her debut in the upcoming episode. The new installment will be a continuation of the previous episode where charter guests made the crew members’ jobs difficult.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 12 air?

Episode 12 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will air on Monday, May 16 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 7.00 PM Central Time (CT) on Bravo.

The episode will later be available on the network’s website. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various TV service providers. Some of the live streaming services include Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, titled New Girl Aboard, is set to be intense. Last week, a preview clip that aired at the end of episode 11 showed Scarlett Bentley arriving on board.

She was seen greeting and meeting other crew members. In a confessional, first mate Gary King said:

“Here’s trouble.”

The official synopsis of episode 12 reads:

“Daisy is brought to her breaking point as the demanding guests continue to challenge the Parsifal III crew with their incessant requests. The arrival of a new stew puts smiles on everyone’s faces except for Ashley’s as she’s quick to claim Gary as her territory.”

It continued:

“When sparks fly between Gary and new stew Scarlett, Ashley shifts her focus to work, determined to finally get the coveted second second stew position.”

Earlier, third stew Ashley Marti became one of the major reasons behind Gabriela Barragan’s exit. In a mid-season trailer, Marti was seen jealous of Bentley for getting close with Gary and also for being her senior in rank. Only time will tell whether Marti will lock horns with her second stew once again.

Meanwhile, the preview for Episode 12 featured chief stew Daisy Kelliher slamming Marti. On the other hand, the charter guests were seen giving Kelliher a tough time. In the previous episode, they had annoyed fans and might continue to do so in the new installment.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi