Erika Jayne X Las Vegas residency: Everything we know so far

It's time for Erika Jayne, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, to head to Los Vegas for her next stop. For many months, the upcoming Las Vegas residency has been in the news, and Erika recently confirmed the details. Erika, a world-renowned TV personality and Billboard chart-topping dance artist, announced her Las Vegas residency at House of Blues Las Vegas. On Instagram, Erika shared the following news about her Sin City show:

“After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE.”

Erika added:

“To anyone who’s ever told you that something isn’t possible, that you’re not good enough, or that they don’t believe in you — DREAMS DO COME TRUE. I’m forever grateful for all of you who have been with me through this journey and I’m so excited to celebrate life’s moments with you starting August 25th! Let’s go Vegas!!!”

Erika Jayne stated that the tickets for the show will be available starting April 24, 2023.

The upcoming residency will feature several surprises for fans

During an interview with Billboard on Wednesday, Erika Jayne revealed what fans can expect from this upcoming residency. According to her, “It’s over the top like Erika Jayne.”

Furthermore, Erika said:

“Fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour, and fun — that’s what we’re gonna bring to you and I’m so f—ing excited.”

In addition to the 11 dates over five weekends through December, Eriks said that the act will launch on Aug. 25. The residency dates for Erika Jayne are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Erika's first appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was in 2015. Fans have seen the dance-club diva perform in gay clubs in San Diego, Chicago, and New York City during her seven seasons on the show.

Further, Erika was also seen conducting her own tour during season 9 of the show. It was held in Los Angeles' Globe Theatre and was attended by other Housewives of the show.

How Erika Jayne found herself again

During an interview with The Daily Dish in 2022, she discussed how so many changes are taking place in her life and how she is finding herself amid all that chaos. According to her:

“I am picking up the pieces of my life and going forward. And there are good days, bad days, and some fun days. And, you know, that’s, that's really my journey.”

A lot was going on in Erika Jayne's life during that time, such as the divorce from her ex-husband Tom Girardi, and the lawsuit. At the time, Erika was sued for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty and financial elder abuse.

Additionally, she explained how she was feeling creative at that point and wanted to share that perspective with her fans. Erika said:

“It’s kind of like my punk rock era without being punk rock about it.”

During an interview with ET back in March, Erika shared how it was a dream of hers "to have a Vegas residency, and it's happening," and not only that, but she also added that there will be more surprises to come.

With the release date set for April 25, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer. Erika is also currently filming for the 13th season of RHOBH along with her separate projects.

