"Who cares?": Denise Richards' addition to RHOBH season 13 leaves fans uninterested

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) cast member Denise Richards is marking her return to the Bravo show in its upcoming season. She will be seen joining fellow cast members Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne in season 13.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Denise Richards revealed that she was returning three years after walking away from the show amidst a lot of heat and drama. She was also confirmed to be returning as a "friend" of the housewives and not a lead cast member of the series. The star said:

“I have filmed some episodes. And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

Fans, however, were left uninterested and unimpressed with Denise's return to RHOBH. One tweeted:

RHOBH fans react to Denise Richards' return to season 13

As news of Denise Richards' return spread, fans took to Twitter to respond. They felt that it was a "boring" addition and that they were least interested in seeing Denise on screen as she didn't have a lot to bring. Check out what they have to say.

Tacobellqueen @ShanieWRose @queensofbravo Why? She added nothing to the two seasons she was on. @queensofbravo Why? She added nothing to the two seasons she was on.

RHOBH star Denise Richards dishes on making her return

Denise Richards left RHOBH during season 10 in 2020. She's had multiple feuds with several cast members throughout the season. In January 2020, rumors began circulating that Denise was involved in an affair with former cast member Brandi Glanville.

The two ladies allegedly had an affair for months, according to the Daily Mail. Denise is said to have revealed to Brandi that she and her husband, Aaron, had an open relationship. In the premiere trailer, Brandi was heard saying that a fellow cast member wasn't "who she pretends to be."

After her exit from RHOBH, Denise opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her decision to leave. She claimed that the behavior of the other cast members had surprised her. The star said:

"This was something I was not expecting at all. I was very much caught off guard. And, you know, the subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids of late is ... I don't know....I think it's kind of disgusting that they even talk about it. But that's something they choose to, and I've had worse things said, so you know, I can rise above it."

In her interview with Variety, Denise expressed that her RHOBH return was very unexpected when she was at a screening hosted by castmate Garcelle Beauvais. Claiming that it "happened at the spur of the moment," she said:

"I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

Denise revealed that while shooting was fun, she wouldn't be holding the diamond in promotional pictures or videos. The RHOBH returnee reflected on her feud with former cast members Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville. She expressed that some women back then were "toxic" and "played dirty."

She further said:

“I also think it’s great to show you can have fun. But I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don’t try to tear people down. I don’t think it’s right. I mean, that part I don’t like.”

Denise's return to RHOBH comes after Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the series in January 2023 after being a main cast member for eight seasons. Soon, fellow cast member Diana Jenkins also announced her exit, following an advisory bed rest during her high-risk pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Annemarie Wiley, wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, has also been seen filming the show. Her role is yet to be announced.

