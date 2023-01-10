"Nature is healing": Fans rejoice after Diana Jenkins announces her exit from RHOBH

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) sees another housewife out of the picture. Diana Jenkins, who appeared on the most recent installment of the Bravo series (season 12) confirmed that she would not be returning to the show in the upcoming season.

News of her exit comes as the cast gets ready to start shooting season 13 and after longtime housewife Lisa Rinna also announced her exit.

In a statement to PEOPLE and on her Instagram account, Diana confirmed her departure from the popular reality series, owing to a high-risk pregnancy. She said that she and her fiance Asher are expecting their second child in what is a high-risk pregnancy, and that she has been advised by her doctors to be on bed rest.

She said that owing to this, she wouldn't be able to fully devote herself to filming the next season of RHOBH.

The former cast member continued to thank the channel and the showmakers for letting her focus on the pregnancy and for supporting her. She noted that she plans on sharing her fertility journey with her fans and followers.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Diana's exit, which was announced after Lisa's exit from the Bravo series. One tweeted:

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Diana's exit from RHOBH. While some were delighted about the news, others said that they didn't care if she left as they believed she was "the biggest housewife flop."

Diana Jenkins recently announced her second child with Asher Monroe

News of Diana's departure comes shortly after the reality star confirmed of having her fourth child, the second with fiance Asher Monroe, via her Instagram page. She replied to an Instagram user with a comment that was posted on her page, as she showed her fans and followers her Christmas decorations.

The RHOBH alum said:

“🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you.”

A source also confirmed to PEOPLE about the couple's pregnancy. They said that the pair were filled with joy with the news of a new addition to the family after suffering a miscarriage. They said that it was a "wonderful time" in the year to have received the news. The couple also noted that everything was perfect thus far and that Diana felt great.

The RHOBH star met Asher while attending a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2010. After 10 years of dating, the couple, who have a 15 year age gap, welcomed their first child together, daughter Eliyanah, in 2020.

In an episode of the reality series, Diana opened up about suffering a pregnancy loss to fellow castmate Kyle Richards. The businesswoman revealed that she found out about being pregnant with her second child six months after Eliyanah’s birth. However, she had to deliver a stillborn baby after her consultation with her doctor, considering there was a chance of a dangerous infection.

The RHOBH alum was last seen on the season 12 reunion episode of the Bravo series. Diana got into an argument with castmate Gizelle Beauvais, who alleged that the former was behind her 14-year-old son Jax receiving attacks from bots on social media. While she vehemently denied her involvement, in November 2022, Diana posted that she had found out who was behind all of it.

Diana joined her cast members via Zoom for the reunion episode as she was diagnosed with COVID. Although that was the last time viewers saw her on television, the reality star hinted at her potential exit after sharing a cryptic message on Instagram that read:

“Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too."

Diana is not the only one to leave RHOBH. Longtime housewife Lisa Rinna also announced her exit from the Bravo series in January 2022 after being on the show for eight seasons and entertaining viewers. The star ended her statement by confessing to being "excited for what's to come."

