What is Diana Jenkins’ net worth? RHOBH star’s fortune explored as she sues haters over Garcelle’s son’s cyberbullying incident

RHOBH star Diana Jenkins, whose worth is estimated to be $300 Million, has sued the haters who cyberbullied her friend Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-years-old son, Jax.

The reality star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday in a bid to expose the “bots” after she was accused of being behind the attacks.

A suit has been filed against an anonymous defendant, John Doe. As per the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Jenkins’ lawyers said:

“Dozens, if not hundreds, of people have posted messages attacking Ms. Jenkins for an act that she never took. This action is the only way Ms. Jenkins has to fight back against the anonymous coward who decided to put her reputation, livelihood and life in jeopardy.”

Diana’s lawsuit states that her goal is to:

“unmask and hold accountable the morally bankrupt person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins.”

Who is RHOBH star Diana Jenkins

The Bosnian entrepreneur, philanthropist and reality television star, Diana Jenkins, has a net worth of $300 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She was born in 1973 in Sarajevo. Her father was an economist and her mother was an accountant. She is the eldest of two children. Unfortunately, Diana’s younger brother, Irnis, was murdered at the age of 21 by Serb soldiers. The reality star was forced to flee Bosnia in April 1992 during the Siege of Sarajevo.

She stayed in Croatia for over a year as a refugee before migrating to London, where she earned her BSc degree (with honors) in Computer Science and Economics from City University, London.

She worked at various organizations before starting her own jewelry store. She later co-launched a swimwear line called Melissa Odabash, with the model Melissa Odabash.

Diana is also the founder of the health drink company Neuro Drinks. She is the Chairwoman and CEO of the organization.

The human rights activist divorced her husband, British banker Roger Jenkins, after 10 years of marriage. As part of the divorce, the reality star received an estimated settlement of $300 million.

In the early 2000s, Diana bought a Malibu mansion for $21 million, which she listed at a sale price of $125 million in 2020. The property was reportedly sold in 2021 for $87 million.

Diana debuted as the newest cast member of Bravo’s RHOBH on May 11, 2022.

She is a renowned philanthropist who has helped many. Continuing her good deeds, Diana recently announced that she will donate $100,000 to immediate family members of those who were killed on the 2018 Lion Air 610 flight. She will be doing this through The Sunela Foundation, her new charity.

The reality star decided to donate after “it became a topic of conversation on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

About RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais’s son’s cyberbullying incident

Jax, 14, received racist and sexist comments from a troop of bots after Garcelle clashed with Diana, Erika, and Lisa on the latest season of RHOBH.

Jax then took to social media urging people to leave him alone as he is just a child and has nothing to do with the show. After the cyberbullying incident, Garcelle and many RHOBH cast members came forward urging people to leave Jax alone as he did not sign up for this.

Some online assumed that Diana was the source of the bot attacks on Garcelle’s son, which she denied in an Instagram post on August 26.

Now, Diana has sued the bots, as her “lifetime of good deeds are being undermined by a false affiliation with a heinous act,” as per her attorneys. Her lawyers concluded:

"Ms. Jenkins seeks to put an end to this conduct for herself, her family, and Ms. Beauvais’ son. Someone needs to stand up to bad people.”

RHOBH airs every Wednesday at 8/7C on Bravo.

