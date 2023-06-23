Are Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke at odds? RHOBH stars debunk fan speculation about their feud

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, cast members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have finally cleared up all the rumors about their friendship. The controversy began when Carlos King, the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment and a former Real Housewives producer, shared that the friendship Beauvais and Stracke are portraying is not real.

King mentioned that the stars are just displaying this friendship for the sake of making an alliance. All of this information was shared by Carlos during his podcast, Reality With The King, where he discussed all of Bravo's trending conversations. In addition to mentioning Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Carlos said:

“If you all think for one second that the Kandi [Burruss] and Kenya [Moore] friendship is real, you all [are] the same ones who think Garcelle and Sutton are besties. Sutton in real life would never befriend Garcelle. It’s all about the alliance."

An account named @realitytvguru13 shared this particular clip of Carlos after the Reality With The King podcast aired. Following that, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke shared their views on the subject. Garcelle shared the post on her Twitter handle and tagged Sutton Stracke in her comment:

“This couldn’t be more wrong But I don’t have to prove anything.”

On the other hand, Sutton Stracke shared her reaction on her Twitter handle along with an image of her and Garcelle, saying:

“If they don’t know by now … Can’t make this friendship up. Best thing that’s happened to me in a decade.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke's friendship

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are never shy about displaying their friendship on social media. Garcelle Beauvais, for instance, shared an Instagram post back in March 2023 showcasing her friendship with Sutton.

"No friendship is an accident," she captioned the post.

In season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton and Garcelle joined the show and soon developed a close friendship. All About the Tea reported that during season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, their friendship was in a tizzy. It was especially aggravating when Garcelle posted a message on her social media handle aimed at someone.

Although she didn't name anyone in this post, many reports claimed she was targeting Sutton. The following is what Garcelle shared on Instagram:

“Normalize not bringing up a relatable story about yourself when someone is telling you something about themselves, and just listen.”

In the season 12 reunion of the show, she also pointed out that Sutton had been selfish. Additionally, when Andy asked Garcelle whether she thinks Sutton Stracke makes everything about her, Garcelle Beauvais said that Sutton has done this in the past. Garcelle's response did not clarify what the problem was between them.

Even though both stars have had rough times in their friendship, they still have a great connection. They were seen talking about each other's personal lives multiple times in the past. The reports by All About the Tea stated that Garcelle appreciates people who want to know who she is.

“Sometimes I can rub people the wrong way because I’m so blunt, but all the other women are afraid to ask really deep questions. But that’s the only way you’re gonna get to know someone,” she said.

In addition to this, both stars are always seen celebrating festivals and parties together according to their social media accounts. Also on Bravo, fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly season 12.

