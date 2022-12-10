“It was like gritting-our-teeth awkward”: Sutton Stracke opened up on attending People’s Choice Awards with RHOBH co-stars

RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) wrapped up its three-part finale on October 26, and since then, there has been a thick air around the reality stars. Due to the explosive season, the show is currently on a break, so there’s no certain news about season 13; however, the housewives were seen together at the People’s Choice Awards 2022, and it wasn’t entirely pleasant.

Sutton Stracke described the situation as “the most awkward Thanksgiving dinner"—just a thousand times worse. In a conversation with Page Six, she added:

"It was like gritting our teeth awkward."

She further added that the event was all the more awkward due to the way they were seated.

RHOBH stars at the People’s Choice Awards 2022

Most of the RHOBH housewives took to their respective social media accounts to reiterate how awkward the night was. Stracke was seated next to her on-screen frenemy, Rinna, who was also seated next to her rival, Kathy.

RealHousewivesRanked! @RankedReal #RHOBH They all look a bit less awkward here at least They all look a bit less awkward here at least😂 #RHOBH https://t.co/IbJfLVYzPY

During season 12, Rinna accused Sutton of trying to humiliate her by claiming that the former and her husband didn’t thank her for inviting them to Elton John’s annual Oscars charitable party last fall. During one of the episodes, an intoxicated Rinna said:

"You tried to humiliate us. But you humiliated yourself. You did not humiliate either one of us…you looked like a f****** fool when you did it."

Hilton was seated next to Erika Jayne, and on her other side was Crystal Kung Minkoff. The recent season of the Bravo reality show saw some of the worst spats between the cast.

During the reunion special, Erika called out Kathy for using a homophobic slur during their Aspen trip. However, during the special, Kathy denied the claim and said that she would never use such language.

RealHousewivesRanked! @RankedReal #RHOBH Loool I can’t work out if they’re all just playing with us at this point Loool I can’t work out if they’re all just playing with us at this point😂 #RHOBH https://t.co/6qnXmMNCNz

Kathy said:

"I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster that you tried to…"

She was cut off by her RHOBH co-star, who insisted that those were her words and what she said directly to her. Andy Cohen informed the viewers that Bravo HR had launched an investigation into the matter, but since it was a case of "she-said, she- said," the outcome was inconclusive.

Having them seated next to each other can be considered a ticking time bomb, but thankfully, they smirked the awkwardness away instead of throwing hands.

Stracke added the following about the interaction:

"It’s so dysfunctional, so sometimes, one of us can say something funny, and we laugh because we feel awkward. It’s like, “someone just say something."

The RHOBH star also commented on Hilton applying her lip gloss while on stage. The clip has since gone viral. She added that she didn’t see the moment since she was far away, but she believes that her co-star didn’t think that the camera was on her.

During the event, RHOBH star Kyle Richards was asked about the show being on a break, and in a conversation with Extra, she stated that she believes that pause is just the word of the moment and that it sounds more dramatic than it is. She added that they usually start filming in April but are starting a little later this time.

