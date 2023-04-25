"The GOAT is back": Kai Cenat gets unbanned after mysterious one-week suspension from Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was unbanned after he was suspended on April 18. He hasn't shared the reason for the one-week ban, but that hasn't stopped his fans from speculating and many urged him to move to other platforms such as Kick. The news of the unban has gone positively viral after it was shared on Twitter by Streamerbans bot, with fans welcoming Kai back to the platform.

As mentioned in the tweet, the ban lasted for just one week and fans welcomed the news of their favorite streamer being able to get back to streaming. Supporters flooded social media replies with memes and other messages. One fan wrote that the greatest of all time, GOAT, was finally back:

Fans react as Twitch unbans Kai Cenat after 5th suspension

The Streamer of the Year winner has become one of the most popular content creators since rapidly gaining hype last year. However, Kai Cenat's rise to the very top has not been a smooth journey. Last week, on April 18, he was handed his fifth ban from Twitch, turning the heads of many fans who scrambled to social media websites to understand what had occurred.

While no official statement has been forthcoming, reports from Dexerto claim that the streamer was suspended due to "repeated explicit simulated s*xual activity in GTA." It must be noted that this information has not been verified by Kai or his representatives, so fans should take it with a grain of salt.

Tweet about the alleged reason for his ban (Image via Kai Mafia Updates/Twitter)

The news of the suspension apparently also reached international pop star Nicki Minaj, who talked about the possibility of future collaboration. However, the initial news was not taken calmly by the fans, with many calling on the streamer to change platforms due to Twitch's enforcement of certain bans and rules.

Here are some general Twitter reactions to Kai Cenat getting unbanned:

While plenty of fans were looking forward to Kai Cenat moving to Kick and other platforms, it looks like the most subscribed Twitch streamer record-holder has no plans to move and is comfortable at the purple platform despite its flaws. Of course, it is also true that Kai has openly talked about being disappointed with Twitch's no-contract policy, lending credence to speculation about a move.

This is especially heightened due to Adin Ross and Trainwrecsktv hinting at superstars signing to Kick for some time now. Read more about why the upcoming platform is attracting content creators here.

