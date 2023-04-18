"Let the boy live": Nicki Minaj speaks up on behalf of Kai Cenat after Twitch ban, promises to co-stream

International pop star Nicki Minaj recently criticized Twitch for banning Kai Cenat on the platform. The audio clip of her talking about it has gone positively viral on social media. Nicki Minaj was doing a Q&A online with her fans when someone brought up Kai Cenat's most recent ban, which has perplexed his supporters. To the surprise of many, the singer actively addressed the issue and wondered why Twitch would suspend him before saying she is willing to dress up and appear in his stream:
"Why would they do that? Like, why would they do that? Like, let the boy live. Let the boy rock. Stop, oh my..."
"I really like him": Nicki Minaj talks about going live with Kai Cenat, says she likes the Twitch streamer
Kai has become one of the most popular streamers around the world in the last few years, winning the Streamer of the Year award at both the Streamer Awards and the YouTube Streamy Awards. As a household name, he naturally has a lot of fans and it turns out one of them is Nicki Minaj.
After someone brought up Kai Cenat's ban from Twitch, the Trinidadian rapper not only criticized the Amazon-owned platform for the suspension but also extended an invitation for a future collaboration.
Nicki Minaj told her viewers that she was willing to dress up and go live with him if the streamer was okay with that. She stated:
"Alright, I'ma get cute. I'ma dress up nice and cute and I'ma go on live for him and speak with him if that's cool with him. You know what I'm saying?"
She further let it spill that she really liked Kai Cenat and was up for reaching out to him.
"First, let me reach out to him 'cus I really like him. I really like him a lot, you know like..."
Social media reactions to the clip
As expected, the clip of Nicki talking about the streamer spread like wildfire on social media, with many on Twitter enthusiastically reacting to it. Here are some general reactions:
One Twitter user claimed that if it happens, their collaboration would be the best:
Others noted that he has already spoken with many iconic rappers and other singing personalities on his stream:
A few fans thought that Nicki Minaj's words would be enough for Twitch to promptly unban him:
Speculation that Kai Cenat will soon make a move to a different platform has also taken over social media after the ban, when even Dream shared a meme about joining Kick under his tweet about getting suspended from Twitch.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki