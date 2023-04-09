5 most bizarre Twitch bans of all time

Twitch's unwavering commitment to creating a safe and inclusive community can be seen by the community guidelines and terms of service that the purple platform tries to uphold. These rules exist to prohibit streamers from indulging in behavior that the Amazon-owned platform deems unacceptable, such as using hate speech or engaging in harassment.

Violations of these guidelines result in temporary suspensions or permanent bans, and with Twitch seemingly growing stricter in its implications and enforcement of its ToS and guidelines, some bans have been handed out for no apparent reason.

Despite its best efforts at handing bans and suspensions for just reasons, here are five bizarre reasons why some streamers were banned from the popular streaming platform.

Exploring five of the most bizarre Twitch bans of all time

1) Dr. Disrepect

Known for his 'speed, violence, and momentum' during his live streams, popular American streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" was banned from Twitch on June 26, 2020, for reasons that are still debated.

Despite it ending Doc's relationship with the Amazon-owned platform and eventually becoming the most famous ban associated with Herschel, one of his most notorious Twitch bans is also the most bizarre one. During his IRL live streams while attending E3 in 2019, Doc streamed from inside the public bathrooms on multiple occasions. This resulted in a Twitch suspension and his being asked to leave the much-anticipated yearly convention.

2) PayMoneyWubby

When Twitch rolled out the IRL Streaming category in 2016, nobody would have expected the problems it would harbor for the platform and its streamers. With no proper mechanism in place to monitor whether streamers are broadcasting with or without permission, the purple platform has been exceptionally erratic in handing out bans.

Many streamers have gotten away with IRL streaming in a private location without the owner's permission by lying about their streams altogether, while others have been suspended for broadcasting despite having full permission from the owner. The most notable case is of Richard "PayMoneyWubby" who IRL-streamed from a restaurant.

Despite having full permission from the owner and providing all proof of said permission, the Amazon-owned platform suspended Richard for five days.

3) TF Blade says "idiots" on stream

TF Blade @tfblade Hey everyone. This clip is the reason why I got suspended on twitch and I've done what I can to slow down the clip so that it's clear I didn't say a racial slur. I am still working with twitch to get this misunderstanding resolved, Thanks for all your support! @TwitchSupport Hey everyone. This clip is the reason why I got suspended on twitch and I've done what I can to slow down the clip so that it's clear I didn't say a racial slur. I am still working with twitch to get this misunderstanding resolved, Thanks for all your support! @TwitchSupport https://t.co/e4O7UVZqXN

With the likes of Felix "xQc" shouting expletive after expletive while playing any multiplayer game, swearing and making distasteful comments is quite a common sight in any multiplayer game. MOBAs and FPS games are notorious for having some of the most toxic player bases, and content creators who stream these games can be seen uttering some questionable phrases in fits of rage.

However, popular League of Legends streamer Ashkan "TF Blade" was banned when Twitch misheard him say the n-word while calling his fellow teammates 'idiots'. Ashkan was initially handed a 30-day ban for this alleged use of a racial slur, which was later reduced to seven days. Fans of the Iranian-Canadian pro claimed his accent confused moderators, which led to the reduced sentence in a subsequent appeal.

4) Xmiramira

The next entry on this list is streamer, Amira "Xmiramira" who has a respectable count of over 50K followers on the purple platform. She primarily broadcasts herself playing Sims 4, a game that not a lot of people associate with behavior that might end up in bans.

However, in 2018, Amira was handed a three-day suspension from the purple platform for playing a modded version of her staple Sims 4 game. The mod displayed the derriere of the cartoon characters during the Create-A-Sim screen. Despite serving her suspension, Amira was dumbfounded by the ban on the grounds that she had been playing this particular mod of the game for a while.

5) Filming at TwitchCon

NymN @nymnion I've got some very bad news; Twitch has decided to suspend me for 14 days because I briefly streamed in the partner lounge - it was when getting xQc to his meet & greet. I wasnt thinking about where I was pointing the camera due to the stress of the situation. I've got some very bad news; Twitch has decided to suspend me for 14 days because I briefly streamed in the partner lounge - it was when getting xQc to his meet & greet. I wasnt thinking about where I was pointing the camera due to the stress of the situation.

TwitchCon is a celebration for streamers and their audiences alike; a massive fanfest where streamers and content creators from across the world gather to celebrate the purple platform and each other. With such a colossal gathering, no TwitchCon seemingly goes by without drama.

During TwitchCon 2019, popular streamer Elias "NymN" was banned for filming inside the Amazon-owned platform's Partner Lounge. While it is explicitly stated that the lounge is off-limits for cameras to give streamers a break, Elias briefly went filmed inside the area while escorting popular streamer Felix "xQc" to his meet-and-greet.

This resulted in a 14-day ban which was later cut down to seven days after fans questioned the grounds on which Elias was banned.

