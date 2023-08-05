Why was Kai Cenat arrested in New York? Reasons and possible charges for violent gatherings explored

The popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had gone back to his hometown of New York today with his fellow AMP group members and reportedly ended up getting arrested by the NYPD after their planned giveaway turned violent. The streamers are some of the most popular individuals on the internet for content creation on Twitch, and thousands of fans came down to Union Square, New York, for the event.

Kai Cenat, Fanum, and other AMP members, such as Duke Dennis, have all been apprehended by the police after crowds of unruly fans were forcefully dispersed by the authorities. In a press release shortly after the event, Chief of the New York Police Department Jeffrey Maddrey hinted that the Twitch streamer might be charged with inciting a riot.

Kai Cenat, Fanum, and AMP's Console Giveaway turned riotous as thousands of fans allegedly destroyed public property and injured the police

With over 6.5 million followers on Twitch, Kai was the recipient of not one but two Streamer of the Year Awards last year from Streamer Awards and YouTube Streamys. As one of the most popular streamers in the world, it was natural that many of his fans would come down to see him. However, the organizers clearly did not expect such a big turnout.

The event was supposed to be a giveaway organized by the AMP creators for fans as they gave away PS5 consoles and other gaming accessories, including gift cards. With thousands of fans turning up to see their favorite creator, things got out of hand, with even Kai Cenat's security failing as fans swarmed him. Here is a clip of fans rushing the streamer after they realized he was on the ground.

As per clips surfacing from social media, NYPD spokesperson Jeffrey Maddrey spoke to the press shortly after the crowds were forcibly dispersed by the police. Maddrey has accused people in the crowds of destroying property, looting, and injuring police officers.

KJ🥱 @s1eezisdead pic.twitter.com/K75qr9PSVy BRO THEY TREATIN THE KAI CENAT EVENT LIKE THEM BLM RIOTS

He also mentioned that a number of arrests have been made in order to vacate the park, alleging that water bottles and other items were thrown at the police during the scuffles. Clips also show NYPD officers escorting Kai Cenat, leading many people to call on the authorities to free the streamer.

Kai Cenat asked fans to go home on Instagram Live

After Kai and Fanum realized that the situation was completely out of their control, the streamers went live on Instagram to tell his fans to go home as the NYPD started dispersing the crowd. The streamer said:

"You gotta go home, oh my gosh! Ei look, bro what the f*ck."

Domain ➐ @domainsdomain NYC Police Officer speaks on Kai Cenat and Fanums NYC Meet and Greet and the possible charges they may face pic.twitter.com/Ks7yEuytL3

As per the police spokesperson, Kai Cenat may even be looking at charges for inciting a riot. While answering a reporter, Jeffrey Maddrey said:

"We will discuss with our legal team about inciting a riot and other charges."

Kai and others have not talked about getting arrested yet. Readers be advised this is a developing story, and details may change with subsequent reports.