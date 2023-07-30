Who is Fanum? Popular AMP-affiliated streamer's online career explored

Roberto "Fanum" and Din "Agent00" recently made headlines within the livestreaming circles after the YouTubers got into a physical altercation on July 21, 2023. They are members of the popular American content group AMP (Any Means Possible), alongside Twitch's next big superstar Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, ChrisNxtDoor, and ImDavisss. The group has been growing in popularity since Kai's ascent as a streamer and content creator.

Roberto's content and natural charisma have helped him earn over 1.36 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million followers on Twitch; he was catapulted to fame in a relatively short span of time, much like the rest of the AMP gang. A lot of their success can be attributed to AMP's collective IRL challenge videos that rake in millions of views within hours of going live.

Despite all of his success, Roberto continues to live a relatively low-key life outside of his streams, with not a lot being known about his personal life. This article delves into how he has managed to grow from a vlogger to one of the pillars of America's fastest-growing content group.

Exploring the origin of Fanum's online career and life

Despite his fame and success as a YouTuber, Roberto did not initially start out as a YouTuber. The 25-year-old started streaming on Amazon's coveted streaming platform, Twitch, as early as November 2016. Though sporadic at the time, Fanum continued to stream before registering his channel under the name JustFanum on May 23, 2017.

Despite joining the popular video-sharing platform as early as 2017, Roberto did not upload his first video until February 2019. His debut video titled My first video...? was met with a lot of positive reviews. This prompted him to continue documenting, sharing engaging vlogs and other personal stories that were centered around his experiences living in New York.

Some of his most acclaimed videos, such as New York Problems - Hood Edition, We Went To The Best Rated Deli In New York City... 5 Stars! Is It Worth It?, and NYC Hood Mukbang! Deli Eats! Chopped Cheese, Baconeggandcheese, Halal, Blt & More!, went viral and contributed to a commendable total of over 43 million views on all them combined. At the time of writing, Roberto's main YouTube channel has amassed an astonishing total of 74,384,961 views.

Thanks to this newfound YouTube success, Fanum has gained widespread recognition not only on YouTube but across the social media sphere as well. This, coupled with his decision to start streaming full-time on Twitch starting August 2018, helped him further solidify his presence in the online entertainment community.

In addition to his primary YouTube channel, he has another titled Fanum Live, where he uploads videos regularly that feature clips from his daily livestreams.

Fanum's personal details

Roberto was born on August 22, 1997, in New York City to Dominican parents, making him a first-generation American. He has a younger brother who often appears in his YouTube vlogs and other forms of related content. However, nothing more is known about Roberto's personal life.