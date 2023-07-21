"Ego and pride had got in the way" - Fanum shares his side of the story after getting into a physical fight with AMP member Agent 00

Twitch streamer Roberto "Fanum" took to his channel on July 21, 2023, to address the online community after getting into a physical altercation with fellow AMP member Din "Agent 00." For those unaware, the content creators engaged in a heated argument after the former imposed a "100% Fanum Tax" on the latter and kept his fridge in his room.

Din eventually confronted Roberto and decided to reclaim his possession. However, things quickly escalated, with both Twitch streamers lashing out at each other.

During a livestream, Fanum wanted to "clear the air" and elaborated on the chain of events that led to them clashing. Sharing his thoughts on what might have been the trigger for their interaction, the internet personality said:

"I think what happened was... this is what I think. I think what had happened was - I think the ego and pride had got in the way right there. And I think that, like, (he) kind of realized that I didn't really care that he was taking his fridge back. Because he's supposed to do that. You feel me? A lot of y'all don't know because y'all don't live here. And I do."

Fanum claims his altercation with Agent 00 was not "too crazy" and explains what happened that caused the incident

Fanum began the discussion by stating that he wanted to keep the address as brief as possible. The streamer believed the situation was not "too crazy":

"If you know what happened today - it's some calm s**t. It's nothing too crazy. I don't think it's too crazy. But, you know, when you share the Earth with multiple people, what happens is, you've got multiple different cultures. You see what I'm saying? And when you got multiple different cultures, everybody is not build up the same. What you may like, I may not. And, what I don't like, you may not. That's how it is. That's just life. You can't change that."

The AMP-affiliated personality detailed the series of events that caused his physical altercation with Agent 00. It all started when he woke up at noon because he was busy brainstorming ideas with Kai Cenat. Fanum recalled waking up at 3 PM and stated:

"So, look. I'm sleeping and I wake up to; you know what I'm saying? I'm off the eye-crust. I'm doing this (the streamer rubs his eye) and I can't really see well. I see two or three (people) running to the room. They're about to go do what they want to do. Like that. I'm already thinking, 'Oh, yeah! I forgot. I took his fridge after he that (thing) in my room. He's got to get back. I already know it.'"

Timestamp: 00:25

The New Yorker then mentioned seeing Agent 00 reclaim his fridge while he was still lying in his bed:

"So, I see him take his fridge. You feel me? Agent came and took his frigde, like that. He was talking s**t. I ain't going to lie. I was on it, like, in the bed, just looking at this... like, cuddled up. Yeah, I was snuggled up! Chat, I was snuggled up like this! I was snuggled up, watching him take, you know, Agent's fridge respectfully."

At this point, Fanum claimed that "ego and pride" came into play, escalating the matters. He went on to say that Agent 00 did not receive the reaction he had hoped for. The streamer added:

"I think what ended up happening was - I don't think he got the reaction that he wanted. Because I didn't really care! I was right there, on my bed, looking at these... so, they went in and situated their fridge. But, like, they just doubled back. Like, I don't think they were ever going to double back! Then they decided to double back because they probably felt like, 'Nah, we've got to do something extra!'"

Later in the broadcast, Fanum accused Agent 00 of "doing some funny s**t." He elaborated:

"Agent did some funny s**t! I ain't going to lie. He was downstairs, making it seem, like, I'm abusing and this, like violating this n***a. Cap! None of that! I'm not abusing this n***a! Bull s**t! Like, I'm not doing none of that! That's some bull s**t."

Timestamp: 09:55

Fanum also responded to those who claimed that he was "bullying" Agent 00:

"If y'all really feel like, 'This n***a Fanum is bullying Agent, bro! This n***a's bullying that n***a, bro!' If you really feel that - if y'all feel like that, bro, y'all let me know! I don't think that's the f**king case! And I don't think it's the case, bro! I don't think I'm bullying anybody, n***a! It's literally just some funny s**t! You feel me?"

Agent 00 also shared his side of the story during a broadcast on the same day, describing the situation as a "meme gone wrong." He also believed that the latter would have punched him if he and Fanum had been strangers. Additionally, Agent 00 expressed his displeasure at being "Fanum Taxed."