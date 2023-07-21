Twitch streamer Jinnytty gets pickpocketed during her Amsterdam livestream, fans react

On July 21, 2023, prominent IRL Twitch streamer Jinnytty took to her channel to host a broadcast from Amsterdam. While exploring the city, an individual approached her and warned her that some people had attempted to pickpocket her backpack. In response, the content creator claimed that there were no valuables in the bag.

The person asserted that the Twitch streamer should be more cautious when out in public. They stated:

"You need to pay attention. Those guys were with their hands in your bag. Check your backpack. (The streamer says she did not have 'important stuff' in her bag) He had his hand in the backpack. Don't film people like that. You know, you should learn that kind of stuff."

Jinnytty was five hours into her livestream when the incident occurred. After the stranger alerted her and told her to be more aware of her surroundings, the South Korean personality immediately began looking at her belongings in her backpack. She said:

"They were pickpocketing me? They had, like, hands in my bag, he said? No, I don't think there was anything. I don't think anything is stolen. I mean, I have literally nothing to steal. Because the most valuable thing I have is my phone, and I'm holding it with my wrist thing."

The Twitch streamer started laughing, wondering why "everyone" pickpockets in Europe:

"Bro! I can't even talk to people and interact with people peacefully! I have to worry about people, maybe, pickpocketing me, whenever they are talking to me. Oh, my god! Why does everyone pickpocketing in Europe?"

Jinnytty shared her thoughts on why Koreans and Japanese people get targeted by scammers in Europe:

"It's very difficult to fathom, as a Korean, who grew up in Korea, mostly very safe. I think, probably that's the reason why Koreans and Japanese are massive targets for scammers."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's clip

This isn't the first time Jinnytty has found herself in a peculiar situation like this. Earlier this year (on January 24, 2023), the Twitch streamer was robbed by a male and female during an IRL livestream in Argentina.