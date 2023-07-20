"It's got such a bad rep" - Mizkif explains why he's "completely nuking" and revamping his Discord server

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" took to his alternate YouTube channel to inform the community about changes to his Discord server. The streamer revealed that he was "completely nuking" the online community and renaming it "Chompy's Castle," after his pet cat. The 28-year-old went on to say that he plans to make his Discord server "great again."

Matthew believed that many people disliked the server because of some contentious events in the past. He also desired his Discord to be more community-driven and friendly. Explaining why he chose to revamp the online space, the Austin, Texas-based personality said:

"Trying to make a community over there, much more fruitful. Because I like it over there. It's nice! And, they've done a great job over the last few years of really making that Discord better. But, it's got such a bad rep because it's named 'Mizcord,' and nobody likes Mizkif. So, I thought Chompy is why everyone's here. He's the reason why I have a couple million views on (YouTube) Shorts. So, why not name it Chompy's Castle?"

"I'm trying to make it a much better place" - Mizkif discusses the future of his Discord server

In a video titled Things are Changing. (Update), Mizkif revealed that his Discord server will be renamed after his pet cat. He then explained why he thought it was "hated" by netizens:

"Basically, we're going to make that place great again, folks! Because the thing is with my Discord is - a lot of people hate it because there's a lot of, you know, c*ap that happened over the years. In terms of, you know, mods with power. Or, you know, people in there who were are just annoying, which is annoying."

According to the co-founder of One True King (OTK), things have improved for Discord in recent years. He also shared plans for the future of his server, saying:

"Regardless of all that stuff, over the last two or three years, they've really come together to make Discord a much greater place. And, I'm trying to have my Discord be much more focused with my community and not be just 10 people in my Discord, just having a schizo moment, talking about, you know, the last time they went to friendlies."

Mizkif added:

"I want my Discord to be more about me - what's going on around me and also just livestreaming in the social presence, in general. So, if you guys want to go, head over there. I'm trying to make it a much better place. We are trying to make it more community-friendly."

Fans react to the streamer's update

At the time of writing, the YouTube comments section had received over 88 responses. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

According to one viewer, the streamers' Discord servers are an "amplified version" of Twitch chat. Meanwhile, another community member expressed enthusiasm at joining Mizkif's revamped online space.