Twitch streamer Jinnytty taken aback after Norsk Folkemuseum asks her to pay $2,500 fee to livestream from the location

On July 12, 2023, Twitch streamer Jinnytty hosted the second day of her IRL broadcast from Norway and chose to visit the Norsk Folkemuseum, which houses a large collection of Scandinavian artifacts. However, she was approached by museum staff, who told her she had to pay a fee of 25,000 Norwegian Krone if she wanted to broadcast her experience to the online community. The moment has since gone viral on Reddit.

The South Korean personality was visibly stunned by the situation. After converting the currency to US dollars, she was taken aback upon realizing that she had to pay $2,500. She exclaimed:

"It's 25,000 (Norwegian Krone), not 2,500. That's $2,500, they want me to pay, in order to - it's time to leave, guys! It's $2,500!"

"Twitch streamer profits from this as content so why shouldn't the business want a cut?" - Fans react to Jinnytty being asked to pay $2,500 to broadcast from Norsk Folkemuseum

Jinnytty was approached by museum staff at the 03:41-hour mark of her recent livestream. They asked her to pay a "not cheap" fee at the reception if she wanted to continue broadcasting her experience. They said:

"Are you using Twitch? (The Twitch streamer says 'yes') So, I was told that if you use Twitch here, you have to pay a fee. So, you will have to talk with the reception. Is that right? (The Twitch streamer inquires how much the fee is) It's not cheap. But, it's a policy. So, what I was told, it's 25,000 Norwegian Krone, which is, you know... if you don't have that, you can stop using Twitch, unfortunately. I was told to tell you. Have a nice day."

Timestamp: 03:41:40

Jinnytty's interaction at the Norsk Folkemuseum drew over 420 comments on Reddit's r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to Redditor u/Agitated_Ant_1201, policies like these have existed at landmark locations:

Another fan suggested that livestreaming is a type of multi-media production and charging a fee for it is a "typical practice":

Redditor u/jenkag's take on the situation garnered over a thousand upvotes. They wrote:

"LSF (is) not going to like this take. But technically speaking, the Twitch streamer (and Twitch itself) profits from this as content, so why shouldn't the business want a cut? If a TV show wants to film a movie at your house, they will pay you for that as a location. Should streaming IRL be different?"



Jinnytty is one of Twitch's most well-known Just Chatting and IRL personalities. She has been broadcasting on the platform since 2017 and currently has over 965k followers on her channel.

