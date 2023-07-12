"The smell just hit me" - Twitch streamer reacts after discovering that a viewer sent him a dead piglet in PO Box

On July 12, 2023, Twitch streamer General Sam hosted a PO Box opening livestream on his channel. A particular moment from the broadcast has since gone viral on Reddit after he unboxed a rather peculiar item. Upon opening a cardboard box, General Sam exclaimed in surprise after smelling something strange. He was astounded to discover that a viewer had sent him a dead, embalmed piglet.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the Twitch content creator remarked:

"Oh, f**k! The smell just hit me, dude! Jesus! (The Twitch streamer takes out the embalmed piglet from the package) Got ourselves a dead piggie. Got ourselves a f**king embalmed little piggie!"

"His reaction is so funny, that he will get more of this kind of stuff" - Fans respond to Twitch streamer General Sam receiving a dead piglet

Trigger warning: The following video contains an animal carcass.

The 45-second clip continued with General Sam pleading to his viewers not to send him items like this. He said:

"Yeah, don't send me s**t like this. Believe it or not, I don't want a f**king embalmed pig! All right? I know I seem like an embalmed pig kind of a guy... this ain't me, dude! Oh, look. He's got his tongue out, though. Oh, he's got his little tongue out. Hey, little buddy!"

The former US Marine's reaction to receiving the strange item from a viewer was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/DynamixRo joked that General Sam looked like he "enjoyed the thoughtful gift":

According to Reddit user u/EconomyMud, the content creator could possibly end up with more items like this because of his reaction. They commented:

Meanwhile, one community member claimed that another viewer gave the Twitch streamer a uranium ore:

Some of the more notable fan reactions were along these lines:

General Sam is a partnered Twitch streamer who began livestreaming on the platform in 2017. He plays a variety of games on his channel, including Escape from Tarkov, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Hunt: Showdown, and Dark Souls 3.

At the time of writing, he had 288,786 followers on his Twitch channel and averages more than a thousand viewers per stream. General Sam also has a sizable YouTube following, boasting over 1.41 million subscribers.

