"We will get it back in a few days" - LilyPichu addresses community after OfflineTV's YouTube channel gets hacked

On July 16, 2023, YouTube streamer Lily "LilyPichu" addressed the community after OfflineTV's (OTV) official YouTube channel was hacked. At the time of writing, the Los Angeles-based organization's channel name had been changed to "Ripple." While all of their videos were still accessible, only eight of their short-form clips (YouTube Shorts) could be viewed.

Fans brought up the issue during LilyPichu's Just Chatting segment, and she confirmed that OfflineTV's channel would be restored in a "few days." She also joked that the online community could call them "RippleTV."

The professional anime voice actor elaborated on the situation, saying:

"I think we're going to get our channel name back. It's just going to take some time, obviously. But for now, you can call us RippleTV. You know? Some kind of crypto thingy. Yeah, we will get it back in a few days or however long it takes."

LilyPichu provides an update on OfflineTV's YouTube channel hack, says the hackers were considerate enough not to delete videos

The discussion began at the four-minute mark of LilyPichu's livestream when fans asked her about OfflineTV's YouTube channel getting hacked. After disclosing that it would take some time for the organization to reclaim its channel name, the former Twitch streamer stated that RippleTV sounded "kind of good":

"We are Ripplers now! RippleTV. Honestly, RippleTV sounds kind of good. RippleTV. And we call ourselves Ripplers. In another life, that's what we are called."

Timestamp: 00:04:45

LilyPichu also said that the hackers did not delete any of their videos. Instead, they unlisted them. She believed the hackers were considerate enough not to remove OfflineTV's much-loved content:

"Apparently, they didn't delete any of the videos. They just unlisted it. So, that's kind of nice of them, honestly. You know? Like, if you think you're hacking a channel, you could just... delete it. But apparently, they just unlisted. So, it's really nice of them! Right? So... thanks!"

Here's a snapshot of OfflineTV's YouTube channel:

The streamer organization's YouTube channel was named "Ripple" as of July 16, 2023 (Image via YouTube)

Fans react to the streamer's update

The YouTube comments section featured several responses to LilyPichu's update. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section share their thoughts on LilyPichu's update (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Several well-known YouTuber channels have been compromised this year, with Linus Tech Tips being one of the most prominent. On March 23, 2023, the tech content creator's channel was seen promoting a cryptocurrency scam featuring Elon Musk.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.