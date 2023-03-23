Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel gets hacked, promoting crypto scam with Elon Musk and OpenAI ChatGPT

Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel has become the latest victim of a cyber attack. The massively popular video-based outlet has reportedly been hacked by an unknown person or organization who has uploaded promotional posts related to cryptocurrencies, ChatGPT, and more.

This is the latest incident in a long list of virtual invasions that have taken place in recent times, with several content creators speaking openly about this worrying trend and how YouTube should do better. Although the platform has been upgrading its security system, today's attack reveals that a lot more work is required.

The recent cyber attack on the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel is one of the largest in terms of scale. The channel has garnered an incredibly high number of subscribers over the years, currently sitting at over 15 million. As such, all of them are potentially at risk of being involved in scams.

It's unclear who's responsible for the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel hack

YouTube's improvement in security and passwords is far better than what it used to be in the past. Google has implemented features like two-factor authentication (2FA), making it easier for users to protect their privacy. Unfortunately, recent breaches like the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel hack showcase the dangers of social media and the internet in general.

Tom Warren @tomwarren the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel has been hacked to promote crypto scams. It feels like not a week goes by without this happening and it's beyond time for Google and YouTube to better protect creators from falling victim to this theverge.com/2023/3/23/2365… the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel has been hacked to promote crypto scams. It feels like not a week goes by without this happening and it's beyond time for Google and YouTube to better protect creators from falling victim to this theverge.com/2023/3/23/2365… https://t.co/xZiA9uY40D

Presently, the hackers are using the famed channel to share information related to crypto investments and ChatGPT. The authenticity of the broadcast content is highly questionable, which can certainly result in dangerous outcomes. Even a fraction of the channel's subscriber base falling prey to such activities could potentially lead to disastrous results.

As of writing this article, the perpetrators behind this latest cyber attack remain unknown. There's currently no information as to when things will go back to normal. Furthermore, the outcome of the hack will then have to be analyzed, as there's a high risk of the channel's original content being deleted as well.

Atlas @hypertxtcoffee @tomwarren Videos has thankfully only been unlisted and not deleted @tomwarren Videos has thankfully only been unlisted and not deleted https://t.co/GQutoETlTQ

The Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel is one of the biggest virtual depositories of technology-based information. Ranging from custom PC builds to gaming consoles, Linus and his team have been instrumental in educating his fanbase about different aspects of modern hardware.

Other content creators and fans will hope that the YouTube channel will be restored to its normal state and that such occurrences can be prevented in the future.

