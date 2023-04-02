Kai Cenat freaks out after bursting firecrackers inside his house, causes a fire to break out

During a livestream on April 1, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat decided to have a "firework war" with his friend and fellow content creator, Fanum. The streamers ignited various fireworks, with each attempting to outdo the other.

After Kai Cenat lit a string of garland firecrackers in Fanum's room, the latter retaliated by lighting another massive firework. The content creators' shenanigans set the rug ablaze, resulting in a minor fire.

Cenat and Fanum freaked out in the aftermath and attempted to put out the fire as quickly as possible.

Kai Cenat squeals in panic after Fanum sets off a big firework inside his house

The streamers began their "firework war" during the concluding moments of Kai Cenat's broadcast on April 1, 2023. The Streamer of the Year initiated this when he set off a garland of fireworks inside Fanum's room. The latter reacted by bringing out a larger firecracker as "revenge."

Cenat was taken aback by this and urged the AMP-affiliated content creator to calm down:

"Yo, chill, bruh! Chill, my n****! Bro, chill, my n****!"

After Cenat teased Fanum that he would not light it, the latter did not hesitate and set it on fire. After the streamers saw this, they bolted from the room. The fireworks exploded the next second, causing several minor explosions and sparks to fly everywhere. One spark, in particular, landed on the rug and ignited it.

Timestamp: 06:16:20

When Kai Cenat saw the aftermath, the squealed in panic and exclaimed:

"(The streamer squeals and points at the fire) Oh, my god! Get away! It's there! It's there! (Fanum pours water over the fire) There's fire! There's fire! The sheet is on fire!"

The New Yorker started coughing because of all the fumes inside the room. This, however, did not stop him from bursting another set of fireworks inside Fanum's room.

Fans react to the streamers' "firework war"

DramaAlert's tweet featuring Kai Cenat and Fanum's "firework war" attracted a handful of fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

This isn't the first time that Cenat has set off fireworks inside his house. On November 7, 2022, the 22-year-old burst one that he placed inside a pumpkin. After causing the room to fill up with smoke, the streamer's mother scolded him live on the stream for engaging in dangerous activities.

