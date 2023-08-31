5 things you probably didn't know about LilyPichu

Lily Ki, popularly known as LilyPichu, is a versatile content creator renowned for her diverse talents. With a captivating presence online, the 31-year-old has not only made her mark in the streaming community but has also released captivating music, showcased her acting skills, and lent her voice to many video game characters.

Currently, the internet personality boasts an impressive following of over 2.4 million on her Twitch account despite her decreased activity on the platform. YouTube has become her primary streaming platform, where her subscriber count exceeds three million, showcasing her continued popularity and expanding reach.

While the streamer enjoys a substantial online presence, this article aims to shed light on five lesser-known facets about her that might have escaped your attention.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 lesser-known facts about streamer LilyPichu

1) Does LilyPichu have siblings?

Despite LilyPichu's general inclination towards maintaining her privacy, she occasionally offers glimpses into her personal life. One such revelation is her relationship with her younger brother, Daniel.

A few years back, she shared a heartwarming snapshot of his graduation on her official Twitter account, providing a rare insight into her family bonds.

The streamer is also cousins with Euria Sin, or "OR3O," a fellow Korean-American YouTuber and music artist.

2) Who did the streamer date before Michael Reeves?

LilyPichu's relationship with fellow YouTuber and streamer Michael Reeves is widely known, and their partnership has earned them significant popularity within the streaming community. However, before her involvement with Reeves, the streamer was in a relationship with musician and online personality Albert "SleightlyMusical."

In November 2019, the YouTuber took to TwitLonger to announce her separation from SleightlyMusical, revealing her decision to take a hiatus following the incident. While she did not explicitly disclose the reason for her decision, SleightlyMusical himself took the initiative to come forward. He openly admitted to being unfaithful and extended his apologies to both his former partner and fans.

3) She can do voice impressions

LilyPichu's voice-acting prowess is one of her lesser-known talents. Beyond the streaming world, she exhibits a remarkable skill for impressions. Notably, she excels at mimicking various Pokemon voices, showcasing her ability to replicate characters like Pikachu and Bellsprout with impressive accuracy.

The streamer extends her talents to encompass anime and cartoon characters (such as Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents), and curiously enough, she's proficient at mimicking a toad's voice as well.

4) Voicing in Legends of Runeterra

LilyPichu's journey in voice acting began when she disclosed in October 2021 that she had secured the role of Anemo character Sayu in Genshin Impact.

In September 2022, she unveiled her involvement in Legends of Runeterra. The streamer later took to her Twitter handle to officially announce that she would lend her voice to the character "Disciple of Doran" in the digital collectible card game.

5) Why did LilyPichu leave Twitch?

While it's widely known that LilyPichu transitioned from Twitch to YouTube in July 2022, few are fully acquainted with the rationale driving her move.

Upon her YouTube debut, the streamer candidly elucidated her decision-making process, shedding light on her perspective. She revealed that her choice was driven by a sense of discontentment with the compensation she was receiving on Twitch:

"I felt like I wasn’t really going anywhere on Twitch... if I’m going to fall off, I might as well fall off on YouTube where I get paid, so yeah."

Another motivating factor behind the transition was her newfound opportunity to invest more substantially in her musical journey. By entering into a contract with YouTube, she could allocate greater resources and focus on her musical endeavors.