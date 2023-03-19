5 most controversial OfflineTV members

Founded in 2017 by William "Scarra" Li and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, OfflineTV is a collective of content creators on Twitch and YouTube who live together in a content house based in Los Angeles, California. During its creation, OTV featured LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, PokeLawls, BasedYoona, and Fedmyster, apart from the founders.

The online social entertainment group is widely recognized for its content, including prank videos, vlogs, and games that feature many OTV members. It has grown to include the likes of budding content creators Yvonnie, Michael Reeves, Sydeon, Masayoshi, and QuarterJade.

As one might assume, with a star-studded lineup, OTV has never been far from controversies owing to outspoken members or issues ranging from s*xual assault allegations, a cheating scandal, and even claims of lack of diversity within the group.

Pokimane and 4 other controversial figures associated with OfflineTV

5) Fedmyster

It's only fitting to start this list with a controversy involving one of the founding members of OfflineTV, Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan. The original editor of the group, Fedmyster, had sexual assault allegations leveled against him by several women including fellow OTV members LilyPichu and Yvonnie, alleging Gaytan made s*xually charged comments and even touched women without their consent.

The ensuing drama saw OTV seemingly implode at the seams as the house was criticized for handling the situation after an anonymous source leaked a 25-page document alleging Pokimane was manipulating the narrative and that she was still friends with Fedmyster.

Ultimately, Gaytan was let go by OTV on June 28, 2020, which was announced via a Tweet from the organization's official handle.

4) Sleightlymusical

Albert "Sleightlymusical" Chang was at the top of his game between 2017-2018; his unique stream featured some of the most instrumental music covers, magic tricks, IRL streams, and gameplay commentaries of him playing League of Legends. Chang, a lifelong LoL fan, even performed at the 2017 League of Legends World Championship finals opening ceremony.

However, all of this was short-lived following his admission of infidelity. Chang had been in a relationship with fellow OfflineTV member Lily "LilyPichu" Ki before he started cheating with another streamer, Sarah "avocadopeeled" Lee. This caused a stir within the community and the OTV house. Eventually, Chang announced he would take a hiatus from content creation via a Twitlonger on November 17, 2019.

3) Chris Chan

Probably the least famous founding member of OfflineTV, Christopher "Chris" Chan, used to be Scarra's manager before he became the manager-cum-executive producer of OTV. He briefly lived in the OTV house in 2019 before being kicked out on multiple accounts of disruptive behavior and not respecting house rules, aside from being accused of s*xual abuse, assault, and incest, one of which came from LilyPichu.

The incident happened during a business trip to Taiwan wherein Chan assaulted Lily, which she confirmed via a now-deleted tweet. This alarmed several popular content creators like xQc, who wondered what was happening in the OTV house as this news broke months after Lily and Albert's breakup.

2) DisguisedToast

The second most controversial figure from the OfflineTV roster, Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang, made headlines in May 2021 after many accused him of allegedly advocating r*pe and being a pedophile.

All of this stems from Toast's self-described problematic past, where he would make a lot of 'edgy jokes' as explained via his Twitlonger. After being a prominent figure on the internet for well over eight years, Toast is no stranger to making his opinions and views heard. His blunt nature is why he often finds himself at the center of controversy, even if the initial drama did not involve him.

1) Pokimane

No other person from OfflineTV has courted controversy more often than Twitch queen, Imane "Pokimane." Thanks to her tenacity in expressing her opinion, from being accused of saying the n-word on stream multiple times to apparently being involved in every internet beef ever. The Moroccan-Canadian streamer has often butted heads with other popular content creators like xQc and Trainwreckstv.

