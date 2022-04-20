The entire Pokimane x Fedmyster drama explained: What actually happened?

It has been some time since the news of Pokimane and Fedmyster broke on the internet, but their story has left a lingering impact on the community.

Eliciting a prolonged discourse on social media, the debilitating saga involving both streamers has left an indelible print on the streaming world. Read on for a detailed timeline of events between the duo over the years.

Content warning: The following article contains details of sexual assault.

Pokimane x Fedmyster controversy explained: A timeline

Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan first joined the content creator group in 2017 but was forced to leave three years later amid sexual assault allegations and the whirlwind of events immediately afterward.

On June 27, OfflineTV members Yvonne "yvonnie" Ng and Lily "Lilypichu" Ki came forward with sexual assault allegations against fellow member and internet personality Fedmyster.

Yvonne had accused him of making advances and trying to touch her under her shirt when drunk. Lily implicated that he would inappropriately massage her thighs, among other things. The latter deleted her original tweet regarding her story and took to Twitch in a now-deleted clip to express how she truly felt:

"Past few days... lot of guilt, lot of shame, lot of sadness. I took down the original tweet because people were downplaying me."

OfflineTV then made a final statement regarding Fedmyster's current state of affairs in Yvonne's tweet in support of the girls that same day:

That same month, Imane "Pokimane" Anys decided to stick up for her friends and took to her platform to "paint a better picture" about the full situation and shared her instances with the now-ex-OfflineTV member.

This effectively launched a back-and-forth notion between Pokimane and Fedmyster and fueled insane Twitter discourse and internet drama over months.

What transpired

On November 25, Fedmyster was trending on Twitter. An anonymous source had leaked a 25-page document that he had written regarding Pokimane and how she had "manipulated the narrative."

The document was compiled of screenshots and 'receipts' in which he tried to discredit Pokimane's original statements and implied that they had a good relationship in light of everything.

He then took to Twitter to explain that the document was private and that everything between him and Pokimane was sorted.

However, Pokimane refused to stay silent and let everyone accept his words as the truth. A few days later, the Twitch star issued, what appeared to be, the ultimate statement on her complicated relationship with Fedmyster.

She went into depth about how Fedmyster felt about Yvonne and other OfflineTV members. She stated that his departure from the organization was not related to any possible romantic entanglement between the two. Pokimane has always been criticized for "leading" Fedmyster, but she quickly shut that down.

"Our friendship was complicated and confusing, and there were times we unintentionally hurt each other. Would it have been possible to 'cut things off completely?' Fed was my closest friend at the time, my roommate, and my coworker/talent at OTV. Anytime I tried to reinforce that I just wanted to be friends, we were always in the same vicinity and he would attempt to flirt and push that boundary again."

This statement was met with instant debate. Poki yet again took to her Twitter to angrily tweet about the double standards in the gaming community when it came to holding male figures accountable compared to their female counterparts.

Fedmyster's brief hiatus ended in June 2021 after he announced on his Discord server that he would be returning to Twitch despite the allegations held against him.

It was after this rumor that Pokimane issued one last statement on stream about the situation and her current relationship with Fedmyster:

"It's not my place to say whether or not a person has changed because their actions and words will eventually speak for themselves. All I know is that I can't be friends with someone who sexually assaulted people I care about and handled it the way he did, so I won't be affiliating with him or his circle. We're gonna move on with our lives, he's gonna move on with his life, and that's life."

While Fedmyster has not faced any real consequences in light of assault allegations against him over the years, he is struggling to stay relevant, judging by fans' responses to his most recent Twitch ban. The peak of his streaming career is very much behind him.

