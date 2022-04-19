"Forgot about him": Fans react to Fedmyster's Twitch account being hacked and subsequently banned

Federico "Fedmyster" has been banned from Twitch. The streamer's account was recently hacked and used to run a Bitcoin scam.

The scam was promising to send large amounts of cryptocurrency to people who visited their website and sent them money. It also claimed to be an official event by the electric car company Tesla and used the name and likeness of its CEO Elon Musk.

The streamer and former OTV member's YouTube account was affected as well, running the same scam in a video. Similar scams have been reported on Twitch in recent weeks as well. The late streamer Reckful's YouTube account was also hacked.

Fans react to Fedmyster's Twitch Ban

Fed has not been very active on Twitch or YouTube as of late. His content slowed down after allegations of s*xual harassment led to him being removed from OfflineTV. For some, this was the first time they'd heard any news on the streamer since his 2020 controversies.

Many replies from Twitter users mocked Fed's ban, questioning how he was still considered a Twitch partner despite the s*xual harassment claims leveled against him by other streamers.

Many criticized Fedmyster when he returned to streaming, claiming his attempt to reform his image was superficial. One Twitter user responded to this most recent ban by mocking how he previously made his return.

Overall, responses on social media expressed a negative attitude towards Fed and were glad to hear about the ban. His Twitch account had a large following, so if it was hacked, it is good that the platform acted quickly to ban it before it scammed numerous people out of their money.

However, many seemed pleased that Fed was receiving a ban because of his past offenses rather than the current issue.

Users on the subreddit LiveStreamFail had jokes at Fed's expense as well.

Others joked about the inclusion of Elon Musk's brand and likeness in the scam.

It remains to be seen if Fedmyster's Twitch account can be recovered and if it will be reinstated. Aside from his previous allegations at OfflineTV, both of his Twitch Channels have received numerous bans in the past. Perhaps the account will be suspended permanently.

Fed has not been active on YouTube or Twitch for a long time, and has made posts on Twitter claiming he has retired from content creation.

