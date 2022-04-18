Twitch partner and former Offline TV member Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan recently got banned from the platform. At this point, neither Twitch nor the streamer himself has said anything about the ban.

However, as per some reports, his account is being used for the bitcoin scam. The former OTV member's account was hacked and went live on stream earlier to promote what appeared to be a Bitcoin scam on his account. Naturally, for now, his account has been banned from the platform for safety reasons.

The news came as a massive shock to the streaming industry as he is one of the most prominent faces in the industry.

Why did Fedmyster get banned on Twitch for the second time?

Since the news went viral, a video has been making rounds on the internet. The stream also featured a video from "The B Word" Conference, where Musk was seen discussing Bitcoin briefly.

This was done to give the scam some extra credibility and make it look as authentic as possible. However, something worth noting here is that the podcast is over eight months old and has no relation to this whole matter.

In the old podcast, Elon Musk (Business Magnate and Billionaire) can be seen talking about bitcoins.

He notes:

"An operation which allows transfer effectively like a check would be an ach transfer but it's it's not secure and you have got the credit card system which are also not secure."

He added:

"It would be like handling your username and password to a stranger in a restaurant, if you buy a meal. so, there is definitely a opportunity for something that is better from an information theory standpoint. "

Fedmyster ban sparks intense drama over Twitter

As soon as the ban news went public, fans rushed to Twitter to share their views on the entire controversy that was going on. The majority of fans are completely unaware of the situation.

However, a handful of users have revealed that Fedmyster's account has fallen victim to the scam. They reckon the account has been banned from the platform for safety reasons.

Notably, fans are furious about the ban as no one knows exactly what's happening.

Honour @HonourTheTrade @StreamerBans @Fedmyster I lost all my Bitcoin because of you

This is Fedmyster's second ban on Twitch. In 2020, the streamer received a suspension from the platform due to violating Twitch rules and regulations. With all this going on, it seems like the next few days will bring more light to the matter.

