Fedmyster gets banned on Twitch after getting hacked by a Bitcoin scam

Twitch streamer Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan has had his account banned from Twitch. The former OTV member's account was hacked and went live on stream earlier to promote what appeared to be a Bitcoin scam.

The scam claimed to be affiliated with electric car company Tesla, featuring a fake tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk promoting the scam.

Fedmyster banned on Twitch after being hacked

Fed's Twitch account was banned today after his channel was hacked and used to promote a Bitcoin scam.

The account ran a stream advertising what appeared to be a Bitcoin scam. The scam, operating under the guise of electric car company Tesla, asked viewers to send them cryptocurrency to receive even more money in return.

The stream claimed to be an "official" Tesla event and created a fake tweet from the company's CEO, Elon Musk. The stream also promoted a link to the website of the scam, although visiting it would be inadvisable.

The stream also featured a video from "The B Word" Conference, where Musk, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood discussed Bitcoin. This was done seemingly to attempt to give the scam credibility. The podcast is over eight months old and has no other relation to the scam.

Fedmyster's YouTube account has also fallen victim to the hack, promoting the same cryptocurrency scam and calling itself "Tesla Live".

The streamer and former OTV member has recently been heavily involved in cryptocurrency, as well as a history of less than scrupulous behavior. However, in recent months, this specific cryptocurrency scam has popped up on Twitch and other social media sites. It would appear that someone other than Fed took control of the accounts to run this scam.

Internet reacts to Fedmyster hack

Viewers on Reddit both decided to warn each other about the scam and also meme about the situation.

Another user provided information about the scam, saying that very similar ones were being reported as recently as two weeks prior.

Many poked fun at the scam's use of Elon Musk's likeness and brand to attempt to boost its credibility.

Fed's Twitch account has been banned in the wake of the hack. It seems that he is not the only one affected by it. The late streamer Reckful's account appears to have been compromised as well.

It remains to be seen if the account will be reinstated if Fed regains control over the channel.

