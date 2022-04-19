Twitch streamer Pokimane gets “emotional” while talking about her podcast with xQc

In a rather interesting turn of events, on her recent broadcast, Twitch streamer Pokimane got "emotional" while talking about her podcast with xQc. As fans might already know, the duo recently revealed that they are coming together for a fun trial run of their upcoming podcast.

However, unexpectedly, xQc slept in and forgot to show up for the podcast trial run. The situation was pretty hilarious, given the fact that he was the one who initially planned all this. The Twitch star even wanted to go as far as preparing a full studio to record their upcoming podcast.

Naturally, the news caught fire and several assumptions were made as to why xQc didn't show up that day. Addressing one of the wild rumors, Pokimane hilariously acted out as being "emotional" about the whole situation.

Pokimane gets "emotional" while talking about xQc missing the podcast trial run

To stop all these wild rumors, Poki hilariously acted out, being all "emotional" about the whole situation.

While pretending to sob, the streamer notes:

"I just, I still haven't gotten over, when xQc slept in and miss podcast. I can't believe he slept in that's crazy."

While putting her side of the story, Poki even highlighted the fact that there are many rumors on the internet claiming that the podcast is now dead and xQc is not interested in doing it. The streamer added:

"Sometimes, some of the art like random random article headlines that I see are absolutely bats*** insane. I saw one that was like Poki and xQc's podcast is already in big trouble. Which sounds, you know like that sounds so scary but what actually happened."

Fans react to Pokimane's hilarious act

As expected, the hilarious act elicited tons and tons of reactions from fans around the globe.

Fans react to Pokimane's hilarious act (Image via- Offline Network/YouTube)

When xQc forgot to show up for the podcast

Just a couple of days back, xQc and Poki revealed that they were coming together for a fun podcast and that their trial run was scheduled for April 9, 2021. Before fully getting into the podcast antics, the duo wanted to have a short trial to iron everything out.

Sadly, things didn't turn out well for them. When the time came for the podcast to start, Pokimane was seen all alone, holding the bag awkwardly. After waiting for a few hot minutes, it became clear that xQc had forgotten about the podcast.

However, even after getting spammed by the chat, Poki remained tactful and handled the situation all by herself. Ths streamer even sided with xQc to clear things out with the viewers.

Naturally, Poki had to skip the podcast and it has now been rescheduled. The date and time for the trial run hasn't been revealed yet.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul