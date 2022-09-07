“That’s massive!”: Fans react to LilyPichu voicing a character in Legends of Runeterra

Popular American streamer Lily "LilyPichu" Ki recently took to Twitter to reveal her newest project. She stated that she would be voicing a character in Legends of Runeterra, a successful digital collectible card game. The title was developed by Riot Games, the popular developer company behind games such as Valorant and League of Legends.

Addressing her fans on Twitter, she disclosed that she will be lending her voice to a character called Disciple of Doran in the card game. Although fans were already suspicious, as seen in this Reddit post, Lily finally confirmed this theory through her Twitter handle. Reacting to her latest gig, many influencers have sent their regards. A well-known Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs, who is a close friend of MrBeast, responded:

"That’s massive!"

LilyPichu confirms partnership with Riot Games

Released in April 2020, Legends of Runeterra is a free-to-play title on Microsoft platforms and mobile devices with both Android and iOS as operating systems. The game is loosely based on the widely popular game, Magic: The Gathering. Just like any other card game, players are tasked with reducing the health of their opponent.

The 30-year-old has officially confirmed that she is going to voice a character in Legends of Runeterra, a role that she has wanted for years. This accomplishment marks a significant benchmark for the streamer, who is finally a part of a Riot Games title.

lily 🌸 @LilyPichu I finally got to voice something for Riot 🥰🥰 you can hear me as Disciple of Doran from Legends of Runeterra!! I finally got to voice something for Riot 🥰🥰 you can hear me as Disciple of Doran from Legends of Runeterra!! https://t.co/oBQ4pbimJ3

However, this is not the first time that the OfflineTV member has landed a voice acting role. Back in October 2021, she revealed that she was chosen to voice the Anemo character Sayu in the popular gacha game Genshin Impact.

Aside from the revelatory tweet, LilyPichu is yet to share further details about her recent role. She did, however, reveal that she had to go through an audition to be selected for her voice acting role in Genshin Impact.

Fans react to the voice acting reveal

Judging by the responses, Lily's fans and supporters were thrilled at the announcement. Thanks to her abilities and talent as a musician, the 30-year-old is already famous for her vocals. This is why it was no surprise to her fans that she was selected for the role in Riot's card game. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

With LilyPichu already acquiring prior experience in the voice acting industry, fans are excited to see where her skills take her next.

For those unaware, LilyPichu recently shifted to being a full-time YouTube streamer after being a Twitch partner for several years. In just a few months, her YouTube channel has grown in popularity, currently boasting close to three million subscribers.

