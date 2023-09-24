"It was a hard time for me": IShowSpeed reacts to being asked if he accidentally flashed his privates "on purpose"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was on a recent episode of Caleb Pressley's Sundae Conversation. A clip from the show went viral on social media recently after the latter asked him about the infamous #IShowMeat incident. Specifically, if Darren had flashed his privates on purpose. The streamer was understandably irked at this question, and his response has naturally garnered a lot of views.

For context, a few weeks ago IShowSpeed flashed his privates on stream while playing a game. This incident happened in front of thousands of live viewers, and the content creator has maintained that it was an accident. So when Caleb Pressley asked him if it was inadvertently done with intent, the streamer said he hadn't. Then added:

"It was a hard time for me."

Caleb, however, turned it into a joke and promptly asked the streamer if "it" was hard, saying:

"It was hard?"

Watch: IShowSpeed is asked by Caleb Pressley if the accidental flashing incident was on purpose

Social media reactions to the clip

The #IShowMeat incident happened a few weeks ago when the 18-year-old streamer accidentally flashed his privates on the stream one day while streaming the horror game Five Nights at Freddy's. For those who missed this news, after a particular scene, Speed was reacting to it in a highly energetic way when the mishap occurred.

The Variety Streamer of the Year is huge on YouTube, and naturally, this accident garnered a lot of attention from fans. This saw certain members of the community make fun of him for it. It appears that was also Caleb Pressley's intention. He, during the interview, asked Speed:

"When you accidentally flashed the camera, was it on purpose?"

The streamer had a prompt response, saying:

"No, it was not on purpose. Do you think I would flash my...."

The interviewer then kept up the banter by humorously asking if the accident was done on purpose, leading IShowSpeed to exasperatedly say:

"You just said when I accidentally showed my p*nis, was it on purpose? It was an accident."

Viewers had much to say about the interview and Speed's reaction. Many even thought that he had flashed his privates on purpose to generate views. Here are some general reactions to the clip from social media.

Social media reactions

Whatever may be the case, readers might be interested to know that YouTube surprisingly did not penalize IShowSpeed for flashing, and he has kept streaming normally since then.